Watch Italy vs South Africa live streams as the winless Azzurri host the unbeaten world champion Springboks at Turin's Allianz Stadium as the Northern Hemisphere in Round 4 of the Nations Championship 2026 continues.

Gonzalo Quesada has been forced into 10 changes to his injury-ravaged Azzurri side since their 57-10 loss to Australia back in July. Captain Michele ⁠Lamaro, centers Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex, plus Sebastian Negri and Louis Lynagh, are all absent, with 25-year-old flanker Samuele Locatelli among the replacements and set to make his debut. Ange Capuozzo gets the nod on the wing. Up against world rugby's most fearsome opponents, this will be a tough test, but the Italians do have a win against England in 2026.

The Springboks have beaten England, Scotland and Wales already in this tournament, plus a 3-1 series victory over New Zealand in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry more recently. Rassie Erasmus is without a few of his starters, though, with Cheslin Kolbe, Andre Esterhuizen, Eben Etzebeth and Handre Pollard all injured. Ethan Hooker replaces Kolbe, with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse completing the back three. Erasmus has gone for a 6-2 split on the bench, meaning no Bomb Squad for the two-time defending world champions, but Ox Nche gets the nod in the front row. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gets the No.10 shirt.

Read on as we explain how to watch Italy vs South Africa for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Italy vs South Africa for FREE

Yes. Italy vs South Africa is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1 and Virgin Media One will be showing it on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside the US, UK or Ireland? NordVPN's MEGA Black Friday deal can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs South Africa live streams

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How to watch Italy vs South Africa live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV are showing Italy vs South Africa for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Abroad today? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Italy vs South Africa live streams in the UK

In the UK, Italy vs South Africa is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere in the world if you're abroad today.

How to watch Italy vs South Africa live streams in Ireland

Italy vs South Africa is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? Get the NordVPN Black Friday deal as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch Italy vs South Africa live streams in Australia

Stan Sport are broadcasting Italy vs South Africa in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. Right now you can 50% off the Stan subscription for two months, meaning it will come in at just AU$4.99.

Not in Australia right now? You can use NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Italy vs South Africa live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the Italy vs South Africa game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Italy vs South Africa live streams in South Africa

The Italy vs Springboks game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Italy vs South Africa live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, Italy vs South Africa is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

Outside the Great White North? NordVPN can unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Italy vs South Africa Q&A

What are the Italy vs South Africa teams? Italy: 15 Mirko Belloni, 14 Ange Capuozzo, 13 Paolo Odogwu, 12 Leonardo Marin, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Alessandro Fusco, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Samuele Locatelli, 6 Alessandro Ortombina, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Giacomo Nicotera (c), 1 Muhamed Hasa Replacements: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Ion Neculai, 19 Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi, 20 Ross Vintcent, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Stephen Varney, 23 Tommaso Allan South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

What is the Italy vs South Africa start time? The scheduled Italy vs South Africa kick-off time on Saturday, November 7 is 12.40pm local time in Turin, Italy, which is 11.40am GMT / 10.40pm AEDT / 3.40am PT / 6.40am ET. That's 12.40am NZDT on Sunday, November 8 in New Zealand.

What is the Italy vs South Africa head-to-head? Italy and South Africa have faced one another on 19 previous occasions, with the Azzurri winning one to the Springboks' 18. In Italy, the head-to-head stands at 1-8, with that sole Azurri victory coming in November 2016.

Can I watch Italy vs South Africa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.