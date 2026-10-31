How to watch Australia vs Cook Islands: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Rugby League World Cup 2026

Watch Australia vs Cook Islands as the hosts play their final Pool A fixture of Rugby League World Cup 2026 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville. The Kangaroos are safely through to the semi-finals, whereas Cook Islands will head home following this match after losing their opening two games.

Australia remain heavy favorites to claim a fourth successive Rugby League World Cup title, but they have yet to hit top gear at the tournament. After edging past New Zealand 24-22, they were staring down the barrel of a shock defeat by Fiji last time out in Brisbane when their opponents crossed to go 20-12 up in the second half – only for the try to be disallowed and the Kangaroos to eventually triumph 36-22. While certain elements of the performance were unconvincing, there were also positives to take, with debutant Sam Walker scoring 16 points. Coach Kevin Walters has opted for eight changes with Reece Walsh returning at fullback, Tom Dearden at halfback and Ethan Strange named on the bench ahead of a potential Test debut.

The big storyline for Cook Islands is former Aussie Valentine Holmes returning to face the country for whom he won two World Cups with. The NRL star still holds the record for the most tries in a single match at the tournament, crossing six times against Fiji in 2017, and will relish facing Australia in Townsville, the city of his birth. Cook Islands briefly threatened a stunning victory against New Zealand last time out when they roared back from 12-0 down to lead 16-12, with Esom Ioka scoring a hat-trick. However, they ultimately lost 82-16 and now face the daunting task of trying to stop the 12-time champions.

Here's how to watch Australia vs Cook Islands from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch Australia vs Cook Islands for free?

Channel 7 and 7plus will show Australia vs Cook Islands for free in Australia.

You will need an account with a valid Aussie postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia today? You can use a VPN to watch Australia vs Cook Islands for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Cook Islands live streams

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How to watch Australia vs Cook Islands live streams in the US

Premier Sports are showing all 18 games of the Rugby League World Cup, including Australia vs Cook Islands.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Visiting the US from Australia? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Australia vs Cook Islands live streams in Australia

As alluded to above, in Australia can watch Australia vs Cook Islands live on free-to-air Channel 7, while you can stream the match via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australian postcode (e.g. 2042).

Outside Oz? You can use NordVPN to watch on 7plus from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs Cook Islands live streams in New Zealand

Australia vs Cook Islands is live on Sky Sport NZ in New Zealand, with live coverage on Sky Sport 2.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Australia vs Cook Islands live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Australia vs Cook Islands on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock your Australia vs Cook Islands stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Cook Islands live streams in Canada

Australia vs Cook Islands is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and the Rugby Championship for those looking for their rugby union fix.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Australia vs Cook Islands start time? The Australia vs Cook Islands kick-off time is at 7.05pm AEST local time in Townsville, Australia on Saturday, October 31. That's 5.05am ET in the US, 9.05am GMT in the UK and 8.05pm AEDT in Sydney.

What is the Australia vs Cook Islands head-to-head? This is the first meeting between Australia and Cook Islands.

Can I watch Australia vs Cook Islands on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the Australia vs Cook Islands teams? Australia: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Jack Bostock, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Tom Trbojevic, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Tom Dearden, 8 Patrick Carrigan, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11 Jacob Preston, 12 Liam Martin, 13 Isaah Yeo (c). Reserves: 14 Ethan Strange, 15 Keaon Koloamatangi, 17 Reuben Cotter, 18 Lindsay Smith, 19 James Tedesco, 20 Sam Walker, 22 David Fifita. Cook Islands: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Cameron Brown, 3 KL Iro (c), 4 Reubenn Rennie, 5 Esan Marsters, 6 Maui Winitana-Patelesio, 7 Brad Takairangi, 8 Davvy Moale, 9 Ruatapu Ngatikaura, 10 Rhys Dakin, 11 Chaev Kolone, 12 Delahia Wigmore, 13 Mason Teague. Reserves: 14 David Tuariki, 15 Makahesi Makatoa, 16 Pride Petterson-Robati, 17 Amare Milford, 18 K-CI Newton-Whare, 19 Glassie Glassie, 20 Reuben Porter.