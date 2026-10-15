How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 on 7plus — it's *FREE*

Rugby League World Cup: October 15 to November 15

Stream every game free on 7plus (Australia)

Unlock your free stream with NordVPN (save 75%)

Watch every match of the Rugby League World Cup for free as Australia look to claim their fourth consecutive RLWC title. It all begins today as Australia take on New Zealand at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Not excited yet? Here’s more: 7plus will be streaming every match of the Rugby League World Cup for free in Australia.

But how can you watch the Rugby League World Cup on 7plus from anywhere? Can you access the free RLWC streams in the UK, New Zealand, Canada and the US too?

Here’s our simple guide to how to watch the 2026 Rugby League World Cup for free from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

What Rugby League World Cup games are free this week?

Australia vs New Zealand: Thursday 15 October — 10:05am BST / 7:05pm AEST

Thursday 15 October — 10:05am BST / 7:05pm AEST Samoa vs France: Friday 16 October — 7:45am BST / 4:45pm AEST

Friday 16 October — 7:45am BST / 4:45pm AEST Papua New Guinea vs Lebanon: Saturday 17 October — 5:25am BST / 2:25pm BST

Saturday 17 October — 5:25am BST / 2:25pm BST England vs Tonga: Saturday 17 October — 10:05am BST / 7:05pm AEST

Saturday 17 October — 10:05am BST / 7:05pm AEST Fiji vs Cook Islands: Sunday 18 October — 6:05am BST / 3:05pm AEST

How to watch Rugby League World Cup for FREE on 7Plus

7plus will stream all 18 matches of the Men's Rugby League World Cup for free in Australia.

New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online. Alternatively, you can watch via the 7plus app (iOS/Android).

OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS FREE RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP STREAMS FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch Rugby League World Cup for free from anywhere

Although 7plus is one of our favourite streaming platforms, it is only available in Australia.



Rugby League lovers travelling outside Oz can still access these free RLWC streams by using a VPN.

There are lots of VPN's but NordVPN is our pick to unblock 7plus to stream Rugby League World Cup like a pro.... and you can save 70% right now.

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Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city — anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



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Get NordVPN and stream the Rugby League World Cup from anywhere in the world.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch 7plus.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free 7plus stream - you'd select Australia from the options.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the 7plus website, sign in, and watch the RLWC for free.

7plus Q+A

Why should I use 7plus to watch the Rugby League World Cup?

7plus show an abundance of sport to viewers in Australia and will continue that with the Rugby League World Cup.

Mel McLaughlin, Matt White, Matt Shirvington and 2013 RLWC winner Corey Parker will lead the coverage.

Joining them will be Trent Robinson, Luke Keary, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Aaron Woods, Brett Kimmorley, Brent Tate, Emma Verran, James Graham, Lote Tuqiri, Yasmin Meakes, Shontelle Stowers, Shane Flanagan and Stephan Rochecouste.

Andrew Voss will be lead commentator, while Anthony Maroon, Andrew Moore, Drury Forbes and Beaven Dewar will also commentate across the tournament

7plus recommend an internet speed of at least 3-10 mbps for streaming.

Which devices can I watch 7plus with?

Amazon Fire (tablets, Cube, Stick and Fire TVs)

Android TV (some models may not be supported)

Android mobile phones and tablets (Android 7.0 and above)

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (some models may not be supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes; some models may not be supported)

iPhone and iPad (iOS 14 and above)

LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (firmware version 11.5.0 or later)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick and Roku OS-powered TVs; version 11.5.0 or later)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 models and newer)

Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck)

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