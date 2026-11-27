You can watch U2: Live on the BBC at Tate Modern on BBC iPlayer, streaming for free in the UK from Saturday, November 28. The exclusive London gig sees Bono and the band perform classic hits and new tracks from their latest album, Carnaval de Luz, against a stunning backdrop of Brian Eno's artwork.

But how can you watch U2: Live at Tate Modern on BBC iPlayer from anywhere? Can U2 fans access a free concert stream in the USA, Canada, Australia and Ireland too? And what devices can you watch the special on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch U2: Live on the BBC at Tate Modern free online...

Can I watch U2: Live at the Tate Modern for free? Yes. You can watch U2: Live at the Tate Modern for free on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, November 28 in the UK. (You can watch a 4-minute teaser right now, but the Full Concert goes live on 28 Nov). You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. The show is also airing on BBC Two on Saturday, November 28 at 10.10pm GMT, and internationally for free on BBC Music's YouTube channel. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch U2: Live at the Tate Modern from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch U2: Live at the Tate Modern but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch U2: Live at the Tate Modern on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free UK iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website or app, sign in, and watch the U2's 2026 live special for free.

How to watch U2: Live at the Tate Modern in the UK

In the UK, you can watch U2: Live at the Tate Modern on BBC iPlayer for free on Saturday, November 28.

However, if you'd rather watch it on standard television, it'll air on BBC Two (a totally free channel in the UK) on November 28 at 10:10pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

How to watch U2: Live at the Tate Modern online in the US, Canada and Australia

Your best bet for watching U2: Live at the Tate Modern outside the UK in places like the US, Canada, and Australia is to tune in to the BBC Music YouTube Channel.

It's playing at 5:10pm ET in the United States and Canada, or 9:10am AEDT in AUstralia.

Brit abroad? You can use a VPN to stream for free on BBC iPlayer just as you would back home.

What to know about U2: Live at the Tate Modern

U2 - The Greatest Show On Earth | U2: Live on the BBC at Tate Modern - YouTube Watch On

U2: Live at the Tate Modern - What songs are they playing?

We know that U2 performed 11 songs at the event at the Tate Modern. Here is the set list:

Intro: "Zooropa"

"The Unforgettable Fire"

"Bad" (with snippets of "Ruby Tuesday" and "Sympathy for the Devil")

"Can't Stop Us Now" (live debut)

"MLK"

"Pride (In the Name of Love)"

"The Greatest Show on Earth" (live debut)

"In a Little While"

"One"

"COEXIST (I Will Bless the Lord at All Times?)" (live debut)

"Beautiful Day" (with a snippet of "One Day Like This")

"With or Without You" (joined on stage by Brian Eno)

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