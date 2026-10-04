How to stream Pet Shop Boys album A Man from the Future for free online from anywhere

Pet Shop Boys' A Man from the Future will be broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 3 on October 4 and you can catch it on BBC Sounds afterwards

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Dive into this wonderful music experience as the iconic Pet Shop Boys re-record their composition known as A Man from the Future. The concept album – first performed for the BBC Proms in 2014 – tells the story of legendary codebreaker Alan Turing, and it's now being revised to give it all a more electric vibe, with the help of original orchestrator, Sven Helbig.

Synth-pop duo Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant are releasing the reworked album on October 9, but before that they'll reveal to everyone what they've been working on. Stuart Maconie’s Freak Zone on BBC Radio 6 Music (Sunday, October 4, 8-10pm BST) will broadcast the new album in its entirety, with the presenter joined by Lowe, Tennant and Turing biographer Professor Andrew Hodges to talk through their creative process of bringing the Enigma story to life through electronic and orchestral song.

Later that evening, the Unclassified show on BBC Radio 3 (11.30pm-12.30am) will also feature the recording, with presenter Elizabeth Alker interviewing the same trio on the 2014 original and its rousing update 12 years later.

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Across eight tracks, the Pet Shop Boys dissect Turing's brilliance, his impact on the world, and the way in which he was persecuted due to his sexuality. Lowe and Tennant are the men behind the album, but they'll be supported by the Manchester Camerata Octet, Manchester Grammar School Choir, BAFTA nominee Juliet Stevenson as narrator and plenty of other incredible backing vocalists.

If you want to hear the magic being made, here's how to stream Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future online and on the radio – from anywhere.

Can I access Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future for free? Yes. BBC Sounds will make Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future available for free and on-demand for 30 days after its initial broadcast on the radio. You can also listen on the free radio stations BBC Radio 6 Music (8-10pm BST) and BBC Radio 3 (11.30pm-12.30am BST) on Sunday, October 4. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to stream Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future from anywhere

If you're keen to listen to Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future but you're away from the UK and access to the broadcast is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to stream Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future in the UK

In the UK, Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future is available on BBC Sounds for free.

You can also listen along on BBC Radio 6. The recording plays on Sunday, October 4 at 8pm BST. It will then play at 11:30 pm on BBC Radio 3.

Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to access UK content from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you stream Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future in the US?

Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future will be confined to British radio and BBC Sounds, so you won't find a broadcast or stream in the States.

There is a crude work around to listen to the BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 3 live broadcasts, though, via the BBC.com website. Functionality is limited. Our handy guide tells you how.

If you're traveling around, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to catch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you stream Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future in Canada?

Similar to the US, Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future is not available to stream in Canada on BBC Sounds.

The same crude workaround on the BBC.com website applies, though.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you stream Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future in Australia?

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Like in the US and Canada, Pet Shop Boys’ A Man from the Future will not be available to stream or listen to on any stations or services Down Under on BBC Sounds.

Try our handy guide that explains a work around.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Pet Shop Boys' A Man from the Future need to know

Who is involved?

Chris Lowe – original programming, keyboards

Neil Tennant – original programming, keyboards, vocals

Juliet Stevenson – narration

Manchester Camerata Octet

Manchester Grammar School Choir

Robert Carey – choir conductor

Abimbola Amoako-Gyampah – backing vocals

Senab Adekunle – backing vocals

Dawn Joseph – backing vocals

Joell Fender – backing vocals

Sven Helbig – production, string arrangement

Pet Shop Boys – production

Maarten Vos – additional production, programming, synthesisers

Brendan Williams – strings and choir recording

Pete Gleadall – vocals recording

Olsen Involtini – mixing

Zino Mikorey – mastering

Mark Farrow – album design

What have the Pet Shop Boys said?

Speaking to the BBC, the band said: "Our motive in creating this work was to make a musical memorial to Alan Turing who gave so much to his country and the world and was rewarded for it by being prosecuted for his sexuality.

"Alan made a massive contribution to the defeat of Germany in World War Two and was a pioneer of computing, imagining a world with intelligent computers. He also looked forward to a time when being gay would be accepted as normal. In both his professional and private lives, he was ahead of his time."

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