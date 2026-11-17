Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 16 (game #1254).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1255) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KINGPIN

BLACKBIRD

FLOCK

AIRPLANE

COME TOGETHER

THEM

PIE

VALLEY

PENNY LANE

RYE

HELP

GATHER

SHAZAM

MASKED BALL

ASSEMBLE

SIXPENCE

NYT Connections today (game #1255) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: All in one place

All in one place GREEN: Featured in a nursery rhyme

Featured in a nursery rhyme BLUE: Movies with a grammatical link

Movies with a grammatical link PURPLE: Indoor activity featuring strikes and spares

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1255) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONVENE

CONVENE GREEN: THINGS IN "SING A SONG OF SIXPENCE"

THINGS IN "SING A SONG OF SIXPENCE" BLUE: FILMS WITH "!" IN THE TITLE

FILMS WITH "!" IN THE TITLE PURPLE: ENDING IN BOWLING TERMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1255) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1255, are…

YELLOW: CONVENE: ASSEMBLE, COME TOGETHER, FLOCK, GATHER

ASSEMBLE, COME TOGETHER, FLOCK, GATHER GREEN: THINGS IN "SING A SONG OF SIXPENCE": BLACKBIRD, PIE, RYE, SIXPENCE

BLACKBIRD, PIE, RYE, SIXPENCE BLUE: FILMS WITH "!" IN THE TITLE: AIRPLANE, HELP, SHAZAM, THEM

AIRPLANE, HELP, SHAZAM, THEM PURPLE: ENDING IN BOWLING TERMS: KINGPIN, MASKED BALL, PENNY LANE, VALLEY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Of course I collected together the four random Beatles songs — BLACKBIRD, HELP, PENNY LANE and COME TOGETHER — and immediately regretted it, but this was far from the end of my mistakes.

In both instances I was on the right track. I knew the green group was something to do with a nursery rhyme I couldn’t quite grasp, so had FLOCK instead of RYE before realizing what we were looking for. Then I thought we were looking for spoof films, not realizing the connection was exclamation marks, so included KINGPIN instead of THEM.

Fortunately, amid these mistakes I somehow managed to GATHER four groups — well, three if we’re being completely honest.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, November 16, 2026, game #1254)

YELLOW: SUMMER _____: BLOCKBUSTER, CAMP, SAUSAGE, SCHOOL

BLOCKBUSTER, CAMP, SAUSAGE, SCHOOL GREEN: SPRING ______: CHICKEN, CLEANING, ONION, WATER

CHICKEN, CLEANING, ONION, WATER BLUE: WINTER ______: GARDEN, GLOVES, MELON, WONDERLAND

GARDEN, GLOVES, MELON, WONDERLAND PURPLE: FALL ____: ASLEEP, FOLIAGE, GUY, IN LOVE