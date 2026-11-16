Deep learning has driven several key breakthroughs in AI, powering capabilities like image recognition, multilingual translation, and even real-time conversational partners.

But despite these impressive demonstrations, real intelligence still eludes our most advanced systems, which continue to excel in what's essentially an advanced form of curve fitting.

"The goal of strong AI is to produce machines with humanlike intelligence, able to converse with and guide humans. Deep learning has instead given us machines with truly impressive abilities but no intelligence. The difference is profound and lies in the absence of a model of reality." — Judea Pearl, May 2018

Fake it until you make it

The esteemed computer scientist Judea Pearl was reflecting on the original vision of intelligent machines with the AI systems that we have today in the first chapter of his book.

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Released just a year after Google scientists' seminal paper outlining the transformer architecture that underpins modern large language models (LLMs), 'The Book of Why' explores how causality changed science. Pearl was a leading AI pioneer and helped devise the probabilistic approach at the heart of deep learning – going on to receive the 2011 Turing Award for his contributions to the field.

His thoughts, on the whole, are that AI systems aren't anywhere close to true intelligence despite what comes across as outstanding mimicry, and that they're effectively limited due to a fundamental lack of understanding of cause and effect – instead relying on statistical patterns from which they generate outputs.

Dawn of superintelligence

Despite Pearl insisting that existing AI systems aren't anywhere close to reaching artificial general intelligence (AGI) or similarly advanced milestones, many AI execs have recently insisted that we've either reached that point or that we're close to doing so.

OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman and ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang both claimed we were at AGI with the launch of recent AI models. Then, we were on the cusp of impressive models like the GPT-6 Astra family and Google's Gemini 4 models. But they still adhered to the same frameworks and architectures that have powered similar LLMs.

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US President Donald Trump also declared that the term 'artificial intelligence' was redundant because we had now reached 'super intelligence' – but ASI is already defined as a concept in science, and there's no basis for this milestone being reached.