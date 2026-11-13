AI privacy starts with your data

As businesses give AI applications and agents access to more internal systems, data privacy is becoming harder to manage. Much of the focus has been on the risk of AI models surfacing sensitive or confidential information in their responses. But the privacy challenge starts earlier. Organizations also need to understand what data AI systems can access in the first place, where that data comes from and how it is being used.

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That challenge is already holding AI adoption back. 95% of enterprises have delayed or cancelled AI projects because of infrastructure and data governance challenges. As AI gains greater autonomy and access to company data, businesses need to get the foundations right before privacy risks become impossible to contain.

Before information reaches the model

Data privacy is not just a legal or compliance concern. It should matter to everyone who touches data within an organization. With AI, the consequences of getting it wrong are growing, from exposing sensitive information to damaging customer trust and brand reputation.

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These risks can emerge before sensitive data ever reaches an AI model. Poorly classified, duplicated or outdated data can carry existing privacy problems into AI applications, turning weaknesses previously contained within individual systems into much wider risks.

Agentic AI raises the stakes further. As agents gain greater autonomy and access to more company systems, they can increasingly surface and act on information across multiple parts of the business. A privacy issue that was once contained within a single dataset or system can therefore become much harder to control.

Know where sensitive data is going

Identifying sensitive data is only the first step in managing that privacy challenge. Businesses also need to track where it moves, particularly when information is copied from live systems into testing or development environments which may not have the same security controls in place.

Personally identifiable information (PII), such as names, addresses or financial details, should be clearly labelled so it can be spotted before it is moved. Wherever possible, sensitive information should remain within the live systems where it is needed. If it does need to be used elsewhere, removing or masking identifying details can reduce the risk of unnecessary exposure.

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The same principle applies when data is moved from existing systems into cloud platforms or prepared for AI. Maintaining accurate metadata - information that describes what data contains and where it came from - can make sensitive information easier to identify and trace. Combined with a clear record of how data has moved and changed, this helps businesses spot privacy risks before information ends up somewhere it shouldn't.

Scaling AI without scaling the risk

Knowing where sensitive data sits and moves provides an important foundation, but these safeguards also need to work as AI tool use grows. The gap between AI ambition and data readiness remains significant, with recent research finding that while 97% of organizations have active AI initiatives, just 5% believe their data is fully ready to support them. Privacy, compliance and poor data quality remain key barriers.

Managing these risks at scale means building checks into how data is handled. Businesses should automate data transformation and monitor data quality continuously, while automatically recording where data came from, how it has changed and which AI applications use it. This helps teams prioritize higher-risk data and quickly investigate unexpected changes or quality issues.

Training data also needs regular scrutiny. Organizations need to check for inaccurate or biased information that could lead to unreliable or discriminatory results, while ensuring personal data is only used where appropriate and individuals' rights are respected. Making responsible data use part of how AI is developed and deployed can help create a more secure environment and build confidence in the resulting services.

Keep access and retention under control

But getting data into good order is not the end of the privacy challenge. Businesses also need to regularly check who can access sensitive information and whether that access is still appropriate. One practical step is to compare access permissions with HR records for people joining, leaving or changing roles.

This can flag cases where employees retain access to information they no longer need. The same principle should apply to AI systems and agents: access should be limited to the information needed for a specific task, rather than giving them blanket access to company data.

Managing data responsibly also means questioning whether information still needs to be kept. Businesses can regularly identify personal or customer data that is no longer required and flag it for deletion in line with retention policies. Holding less unnecessary sensitive data reduces the amount of information that could be exposed, helping firms reduce privacy risk and protect customer trust.

Building trust as AI evolves

Clear regulation will become increasingly important as AI becomes more capable and takes on greater responsibility in everyday business. Where AI is used to make or inform decisions involving personal data, clear privacy rules can give organizations the guardrails to innovate while ensuring progress does not come at the expense of protecting people’s information.

By embracing responsible AI practices, organizations can harness the power of AI while protecting fundamental rights and fostering greater trust in its outcomes.

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