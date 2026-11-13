Kitchen gadgets can take the hassle and mess out of dinner, provided you choose the right ones. Love cooking curries? An electric grinder will make preparing spice blends a breeze. Enjoy salads? A vegetable chopper will let you dice vegetables far more quickly than using a knife. Have a tiny kitchen? A mini food processor will fit in even the smallest corner.
Personally I'm a big fan of anything that keeps the smell of garlic off my hands, so a silicone garlic peeler and dishwasher-safe chopper are two of my favorites. I also love my coffee, and I always turn to my trusty AeroPress if I'm not in the mood to spend time making espresso.
The right gadget can be a game-changer, and makes a truly thoughtful Christmas gift when you know what kind of dishes your loved one enjoys preparing. Here I've rounded up a collection of top quality kitchen helpers that your friends and family will use daily — all under $50.
Kitchen heroes under $50
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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