Kitchen gadgets can take the hassle and mess out of dinner, provided you choose the right ones. Love cooking curries? An electric grinder will make preparing spice blends a breeze. Enjoy salads? A vegetable chopper will let you dice vegetables far more quickly than using a knife. Have a tiny kitchen? A mini food processor will fit in even the smallest corner.

Personally I'm a big fan of anything that keeps the smell of garlic off my hands, so a silicone garlic peeler and dishwasher-safe chopper are two of my favorites. I also love my coffee, and I always turn to my trusty AeroPress if I'm not in the mood to spend time making espresso.

The right gadget can be a game-changer, and makes a truly thoughtful Christmas gift when you know what kind of dishes your loved one enjoys preparing. Here I've rounded up a collection of top quality kitchen helpers that your friends and family will use daily — all under $50.

Kitchen heroes under $50

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.