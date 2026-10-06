Save up to 47% on viral Ninja kitchen appliances — 23 top deals on everything from air fryers to slushie machines
Prices have plummeted on ultra-popular Ninja kitchen gadgets
The Amazon Prime Day deals event is in full swing, and a number of other retailers have gotten in on the act, too, and are running their own major sales to try and tempt customers away from Amazon. I've hunted through all the different options to find you the best Ninja kitchen appliance deals to buy today.
I was not short of options. There are dozens of discounts to choose from, including price-drops on viral products like the Ninja Slushi frozen drinks maker and Creami ice cream machine (summer might be over, but I think these could be a big winner during holiday get-together season).
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
At the other end of the temperature spectrum, I've also spotted discounts on the brand's ultra-popular air fryers — including the new French door model and the Crispi, which uses the same glass baskets for cooking, serving and storage, so there's barely any washing up required. Scroll down for all the best Ninja discounts, from Amazon and beyond.
And if you're in the mood for a bargain, head to TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day page to browse all the discounts we thought were worth spotlighting.
Ice cream & slushie makers
Air fryers & ovens
Blenders & food processors
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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