The Amazon Prime Day deals event is in full swing, and a number of other retailers have gotten in on the act, too, and are running their own major sales to try and tempt customers away from Amazon. I've hunted through all the different options to find you the best Ninja kitchen appliance deals to buy today.

I was not short of options. There are dozens of discounts to choose from, including price-drops on viral products like the Ninja Slushi frozen drinks maker and Creami ice cream machine (summer might be over, but I think these could be a big winner during holiday get-together season).

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

At the other end of the temperature spectrum, I've also spotted discounts on the brand's ultra-popular air fryers — including the new French door model and the Crispi, which uses the same glass baskets for cooking, serving and storage, so there's barely any washing up required. Scroll down for all the best Ninja discounts, from Amazon and beyond.

And if you're in the mood for a bargain, head to TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day page to browse all the discounts we thought were worth spotlighting.

Ice cream & slushie makers

Air fryers & ovens

Blenders & food processors

More Prime Day deals in the US