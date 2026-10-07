New kitchen, new me — these are the Amazon Prime Day deals I’m buying to upgrade my new home’s cooking space

I’ve recently moved into a brand new home, and the tiny kitchen I had to make do with in my old apartment has over doubled in size — and this Prime Day I’m looking for a brand new suite of kitchen gadgets, and general cookware to fill it with.

Top of my list is an airfryer — specifically the Ninja Air Fryer DoubleStack XL which is currently $40-off (now $209.95 at Amazon, and you can save £60 on it at Amazon UK) thanks to its efficient size and cooking prowess — but I’m hoping to indulging myself with a new coffee maker, or perhaps the Ninja Creami I’ve heard so much about (it’s $169.99 at Amazon US, saving you 23%-off, and £153.89 at Amazon UK, a 38% discount).

I’ve already grabbed a few non-techy essentials to fill out my kitchen, and I’ll highlight them below too with reasons you should consider them.

Today's best Ninja deals

The Ninja Double Stack stands as the best airfryer in the world based on our tests thanks to its generous capacity for its small footprint and its “top-tier” cooking performance. Normally it is a bit pricey, but whenever it goes on sale (like right now) it’s one I have my eye on because it represents such an amazing deal.

The Creami is a few years older at this point, but it is still a capable ice cream maker — and I expect it’ll be vital next Summer if the UK faces another record-breaking heatwave which is why I’m considering grabbing it while I can for a discount.

Lastly, the only item I have on this list is the Ninja Kettle (it’s on sale in the UK, in the US I’ve picked a snazzy but simple coffee maker). I love coffee, matcha, chai, and fruit teas, while my wife likes classic black tea, and all need different temperatures for the best results — this kettle lets me easily heat water to the perfect temp for each in no time, and it’s easily my most used (and probably most loved) appliance.

My other favorite Prime Day deals for my kitchen

I’ve tried a few different non-stick pans over the years, but fears over forever chemicals and frustration at safer coatings that never seem to last have brought me back to the ol’ reliable steel pan — and from my experience GreenPan’s are excellent.

I’ve been giving pieces from its 5-ply Premiere collection a whirl in my new flat — which combine steel and aluminum sheets to maximize heat efficiency and resilience while keeping them a less weighty — but as they aren’t on sale right now I’m highlighting this collection of 11 pots and pans, which for only $119.99 are a steal (especially as you get lids with everything too).

The thing to remember is unlike typical non-stick, steel pans will need a bit more oil, and plenty of time to get up to temperature before you add anything (around two to three minutes), but the upshot is they’re dishwasher and oven safe to high temperatures, and can survive metal tools — which for me is precisely what I need.

In the UK GreenPan’s options aren’t discounted at the time of writing, but the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic set should fill a similar role.

The Tormek T-1 isn’t on sale and it is a little pricey, but I’m highlighting it for any home chefs who have just bought new knives, or who are considering upgrading their old dull ones this Prime Day.

I’ve tried cheap and ‘easy’ knife sharpeners but they’re generally ineffective and can create an uneven edge. Meanwhile, sharpening stones are pretty intimidating.

The Tormek T1 works a treat. It’s super simple to use thanks to the instructions and helped transform all my knives into elite kitchen tools again — including some close to a decade-old blades I was close to throwing out given how useless they had become after years of abuse.

If you cook plenty and have some knives you want to look after, but not a lot of time to sharpen them regularly a more old-fashioned way this piece of kit is something to consider — though if you’re on a budget you may want to wait and see if a Black Friday sale can make it cheaper.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally as an avid baker I've picked out some essential baking gear I use (or is very similar to the kit I have at home). My favorites of the bunch are the Brod & Taylor Bread Steel and Sourdough Home.

The steel is perfect for crusting the bottom of your loaves, but also works well with pizza and other doughs (I think most ovens should have one), while the Sourdough Home is more of a luxury — but one I adore nonetheless.

I keep my sourdough tucked away inside it at a constant cool 5-degrees celsius, and can easily make the home warmer (usually 24-degrees) when I’m getting my starter ready to be baked with. The Home makes managing your starter all-year-round much less of a chore, though it isn’t something I’d recommend for beginners — just because you don’t want to splash out on gear and only bake a few loaves.

But if you’ve fallen in love with sourdough baking and want to treat yourself (or the baker in your life) this deal is perfect.

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