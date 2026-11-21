Overview 1st T20i on Saturday, November 21 at 8.15am GMT / 7.15pm AEDT / 3.15am ET 📺 Stream on Willow via Sling TV or Fubo (US) 🔓 Unlock your stream with NordVPN with 78% off (try risk-free)

While cricket headlines Down Under and the world over may be currently dominated by a certain scrap of sandpaper from eight years ago, the on-field action between Australia vs England moves from 50 overs to 20.

It follows a topsy-turvy ODI series in which the tourists eventually prevailed 2-1. Ultimately, England's firepower with bat in hand was just too good for the relatively inexperienced Aussie bowling attack, with openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett smashing a century apiece in games 2 and 3 to set targets way beyond what the home side could reach.

Even despite Jos Buttler's absence through injury, England still boast two of the world's top 10 T20i batters in skipper Harry Brook and Phil Salt, presenting a conundrum to solve for home captain Mitch Marsh and his young pacemen Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman and Spencer Johnson. Although this five-match series may well be heavily influenced by spin, with Adam Zampa and Adil Rashid the two highest ranked players in the game.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Australia vs England 2026 T20i series online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

Can I watch Australia vs England for free?

Although there are no free broadcasters for the Australia vs England T20i series, cricket fans in the US can watch free for five days thanks to a Fubo free trial + International Sports Plus add-on that gives access to coverage on Willow TV.

Channel 5 will broadcast free highlights in the UK at 12.30pm GMT on the day of each game.

Can't access your stream? You'll need a good VPN to unblock your broadcast – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch any Australia vs England 2026 T20i stream using a VPN

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of the best VPNs right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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How to watch Australia vs England 2026 T20i live streams in the US

In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch every game of the Australia vs England 2026 T20i series.

Good news! Watch England in Australia live with Fubo for $0 – with the free trial + International Sports Plus add-on. After the 5-day trial is over, the add-on costs $6.99 a month in addition to your choice of core Fubo plans.

Alternatively, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's Australia vs England T20i coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs England 2026 T20i live streams in the UK

The Australia vs England 2026 T20i series is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 a month if you commit to a year.

Channel 5 will show an hour-long highlights show for free in the UK. It broadcasts at 12.30pm on the day of each match, or watch on demand online.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Australia vs England T20i series.

How to watch Australia vs England 2026 T20i live streams in India

The Australia vs England 2026 T20i series is being shown on the JioHotstar streaming service.

Subscriptions start at Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 1,099 per year for the ad-supported Super plan. The ad-free Premium plan costs costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 2,199 per year.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch an Australia vs England T20i live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs England 2026 T20i live streams in Australia

The Australia vs England 2026 T20i series is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after the $1 trial (30-days).

Remember if you're out of Australia uring the series, get yourself a VPN to stream the Australia vs England 2026 T20i series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs England T20i in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the Australia vs England 2026 T20i series.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

What is the Australia vs England 2026 T20i series schedule? 1st T20i: Saturday, Nov 21, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 7.15pm AEDT / 8.15am GMT 2nd T20i: Tuesday, Nov 24, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, 7.15pm AEDT / 8.15am GMT 3rd T20i: Friday, Nov 27, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7.15pm AEDT / 8.15am GMT 4th T20i: Sunday, Nov 29, Sydney Cricket Ground, 7.15pm AEDT / 8.15am GMT 5th T20i: Wednesday, Dec 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT / 8.15am GMT

What are the Australia vs England 2026 T20i squads? Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa England: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood