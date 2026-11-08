England vs Australia could well be the game of Nations Championship 2026 Round 4, with both sides needing to make huge improvements ahead of next year's World Cup. They're third in their respective groups, but weren't pulling up any trees ahead of the interval.

Les Kiss has since replaced Joe Schmidt at the Wallabies helm, and it's been a topsy-turvy start for the former rugby league player. After winning a double-header against Japan and even toppling South Africa, they were held by Argentina before a Bledisloe Cup annihilation at the hands of New Zealand.

Kiss is very much in the experimental phase of his tenure, but even so his decision to call up 37-year-old Kurtley Beale, five years after his last cap, has raised eyebrows. At the other end of the spectrum, Teddy Wilson, the uncapped son of former Wallabies captain David, has also been brought into the setup.

Four years after taking the England reins, Steve Borthwick retains the backing of the RFU, even if fans are disillusioned with results and the team's agricultural style. On the contrary, Borthwick was rewarded with a contract extension in September, and it's since emerged that he recently turned down the services of the legendary Shaun Edwards, the best defensive coach in the game.

Neither development has gone down well with supporters. Borthwick has, however, been dealt a rough hand with scrum-half Alex Mitchell out injured. Jack van Poortvliet replaces him at number 9 while Fin Smith has escaped injury to make up the half-back pairing.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs Australia for free from anywhere in the world in the Nations Championship.

Watch England vs Australia for FREE

Yes. England vs Australia is free-to-air on Rugbypass TV in the US, on ITVX in the UK, on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch England vs Australia for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Australia live streams

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How to watch England vs Australia live streams in the US

England vs Australia is available to live stream for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in the UK

In the UK, England vs Australia is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in Ireland

England vs Australia is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

You will require an account, but no paid subscription is required.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch England vs Wallabies live streams in Australia

In Australia, England vs Wallabies is available on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs an additional AU$20 per month on top of a Stan subscription. Stan subscriptions currently start at AU$4.99 per month for the first two months, before reverting to the standard price of AU$9.99 per month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 2 NZ is showing the England vs Australia game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in South Africa

The England vs Australia game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in Canada

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In Canada, England vs Australia is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the England vs Australia start time? The scheduled England vs Australia kick-off time on Sunday, November 8 is 3.10pm GMT local time in London, which is 7.10am PT / 10.10am ET. That's 2.10am AEDT on Monday, November 9 in Australia.

What is the England vs Australia head-to-head? England have won 29 of their 57 previous encounters with Australia. The Wallabies have won 27, and the other ended in a draw. In England, the head-to-head stands at 18-12-1.

Will England or Australia win? At TechRadar we are predicting a comfortable 33-12 win for England with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to score a brace of tries.

Can I watch England vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX, Virgin Media Play and 9Now all have dedicated apps.