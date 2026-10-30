How to watch England vs Papua New Guinea: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Rugby League World Cup 2026

England's Herbie Farnworth scores one of his three tries against France

Watch England vs Papua New Guinea in a must-win Rugby League World Cup 2026 Pool B/C clash for Brian McDermott's side at WIN Stadium, Wollongong. The Wall of White need an emphatic victory over the Kumuls to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals, but their fate is out of their hands.

Overview England vs Papua New Guinea kicks off at 5.05am ET / 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT on Friday, October 30 Watch England vs Papua New Guinea FREE on 7plus (AUS)

Stream on Premier Sports (US/CAN/UK)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

England kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the last four with an 82-0 thrashing of France last time out, as McDermott claimed his first win in charge. Herbie Farnworth and Dom Young both scored hat-tricks as the three-time runners-up trampled all over the French, but they are still relying on results elsewhere in this final round of pool matches. England are third in Pool B/C and are guaranteed to finish below Tonga on the head-to-head rule after their defeat by the South Pacific Islanders in their opening match. It means they must beat Papua New Guinea and hope Samoa lose to Tonga 48 hours later, while also overturning a points difference of 68 to the Samoans, in order to leapfrog the 2022 runners-up into second place.

Papua New Guinea also retain hope of reaching the last four and find themselves in a similar position to England. After a 42-18 win over Lebanon in their opening game they were crushed 64-6 by Samoa, so the Kumuls need to beat McDermott's men and for Tonga to lose to Samoa, with a points swing of 88. While that outcome is unlikely, Jason Demetriou's passionate side will do everything to claim a famous victory as they look to avenge quarter-final defeats by England in each of the past two World Cups.

Here's how to watch England vs Papua New Guinea from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch England vs Papua New Guinea for free?

Yes. England vs Papua New Guinea will be broadcast for free on Channel 7 and 7plus in Australia.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch England vs Papua New Guinea for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Papua New Guinea live streams

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How to watch England vs Papua New Guinea live streams in the US

In the US, England vs Papua New Guinea is on Premier Sports.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Visiting the US from Australia? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your free stream.

How to watch England vs Papua New Guinea live streams in Australia

The free-to-air Channel 7 is showing England vs Papua New Guinea on Australian television, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch England vs Papua New Guinea as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Papua New Guinea live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing England vs Papua New Guinea on the Sky Sport 2 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Away from home? NordVPN can help you gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch England vs Papua New Guinea live streams in the UK

England vs Papua New Guinea is available to watch on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock the England vs Papua New Guinea stream with NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Papua New Guinea live streams in Canada

England vs Papua New Guinea is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and the Rugby Championship for those wanting a rugby union fix.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the England vs Papua New Guinea start time? The England vs Papua New Guinea kick-off time is at 8.05pm AEDT local time in Wollongong, Australia on Friday, October 30. That's 5.05am ET in the US and 9.05am GMT in the UK.

What is the England vs Papua New Guinea head-to-head? England have faced Papua New Guinea three times at the Rugby League World Cup and won on each occasion. The sides met in the quarter-finals at each of the past two editions of the tournament, with England winning 36-6 in 2017 and 46-6 in 2022.

Can I watch England vs Papua New Guinea on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).