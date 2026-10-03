How to watch Croatia vs England: FREE streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Croatia vs England live streams as two familiar foes meet in a match being played behind closed doors at Stadion HNK Rijeka. The Three Lions will look to take advantage of the lack of home support by securing a second straight Nations League 2026/27 win and keep in touch with Group A3 leaders Spain.

Fourteen years on from the end of his first spell in charge, Slaven Bilic returned to the Croatia dugout this summer and saw his team make the perfect start as they defeated Czechia 2-1. The evergreen Luka Modric and Marco Pasalic grabbed the goals in that game, but the ageing side were then undone by Spanish brilliance in a 4-1 midweek hammering. They’ll expect an equally tough time against an England team that triumphed 4-2 in the teams' World Cup meeting, but don't expect the Balkans to be anywhere near as open.

England had a tough start to their Nations League campaign but showed plenty of promise – especially in attack – in the 3-2 defeat by Spain. The World Cup bronze medallists were patient in overcoming Czechia's stubborn 10-man resistance to win 2-0 in Prague, thanks to in-form duo Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon, who have scored in both games. Jordan Pickford will return in goal, but Thomas Tuchel may well decide to hand Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Hall another opportunity to impress at full-back.

Read on as we explain how to watch Croatia vs England online and from anywhere, including FREE options.

Can you watch Croatia vs England for free?

Yes. Croatia vs England is being shown on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

It's also available in the Republic of Ireland, on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media 2.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Croatia vs England for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Croatia vs England live streams

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How to watch Croatia vs England live streams in the US

In the US, Croatia vs England live streams will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

You'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial and $25 off the first month.

Alternatively, Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. You'll need the $6.99/month Premium with Ads package to tune in.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Croatia vs England live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Croatia vs England is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via the ITVX platform.

An ITV account needs a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license to watch live TV.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access that free Croatia vs England coverage.

How to watch Croatia vs England live streams in Canada

The Croatia vs England game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada. Prices start at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Croatia vs England live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports 3 is showing the Croatia vs England game in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

What is the Croatia vs England start time? The scheduled Croatia vs England kick-off time on Saturday, October 3 is 5pm BST, which is 9am PT / 12pm ET. That's 2am AEST on Sunday, October 4 in Australia.

What is the Croatia vs England head-to-head? These two teams have met on numerous occasions in big tournaments over the past decade, contributing to 12 meetings since Croatian independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991. The Three Lions hold the advantage having won on seven occasions, while Croatia have triumphed three times. There have also been two draws. England won the most recent fixture, running out 4-2 winners at the World Cup 2026.