How to watch England vs Tonga for FREE: Live streams for Rugby League World Cup 2026 game

Watch England vs Tonga live streams in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup as the two countries begin their tournament at HBF Park, in Perth. Brian McDermott's side are hoping this is the year they can finally achieve global glory for their country, who have finished runners-up three times but never lifted the title.

England are the nearly men of the Rugby League World Cup, reaching the semi-finals or final in each of their seven campaigns. They suffered last-four heartbreak to Samoa on home soil four years ago, having lost to Australia in the final in 2017 – the last time the tournament was held Down Under. The clash with Tonga is England's first game under new head coach Brian McDermott and the 56-year-old has made some big selection calls, with Mikey Lewis left out of the squad and Harry Smith preferred at half-back. Meanwhile, Jack Welsby is only on the bench as NRL star AJ Brimson starts at full-back and Wigan Warriors winger Zach Eckersley makes his international debut.

Tonga don't need any added motivation for their clash with England, having lost 20-18 to these opponents in the 2017 semi-final after a last-gasp try was controversially ruled out. That remains their best performance at a World Cup but they have reason to believe they can match that here after beginning the tournament ranked fifth in the world. Tonga's squad includes classy half-back Isaiya Katoa and Tyson Frizell, who is representing a third nation at the World Cup having played for Wales in 2013 and Australia four years later. They will need all of that experience and quality as they aim to beat England for the first time, having lost all of their previous six meetings.

The format of the tournament is a bit different this time around, with the three teams in Group B – including England – facing the trio of sides in Group C, and vice versa. It means England's next two games are against France and Papa New Guinea, while Tonga take on Lebanon and Samoa.

Here's how to watch England vs Tonga from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch England vs Tonga for free?

Yes! Every game of the Rugby League World Cup 2026 is being shown live on free-to-air Seven Network and 7Plus in Australia, including England vs Tonga.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch England vs Tonga for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Tonga live streams

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How to watch England vs Tonga live streams in the USA

US viewers can watch England vs Tonga live on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's Rugby League World Cup 2026.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch England vs Tonga live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the 7Plus streaming service is showing England vs Tonga live and for free, while the 7mate channel will have live coverage of the game on Australian television at no cost.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch England vs Tonga as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Tonga live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch England vs Tonga live on Sky Sport NZ, with coverage available on Sky Sport 2.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to access their home streaming service.

How to watch England vs Tonga live streams in the UK

UK-based fans wanting to watch England vs Tonga can catch the game on Premier Sports, who are showing the action on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock your Rugby League World Cup 2026 stream with NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Tonga live streams in Canada

England vs Tonga is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you'll get a lot more bang for your buck if you're willing to commit to a longer period and pay upfront, with a six-month subscription costing CA$79.99 and a 12-month subscription available for CA$139.99.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship rugby for those wanting their rugby union fix.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the England vs Tonga start time? The England vs Tonga kick-off time is 5.05pm AWST local time in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, October 17. That's 5.05am ET in the US, 10.05am BST in the UK and 8.05pm AEDT.

What are the England vs Tonga teams? England: AJ Brimson, Dom Young, Hugo Savala, Herbie Farnworth, Zach Eckersley, George Williams, Harry Smith, Max King, Brad O'Neill, Morgan Knowles, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley. Interchange: Jez Litten, Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard, Sam Walters, Jack Welsby, Matty Ashton. Tonga: Lehi Hopoate, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Tolutau Koula, Robert To'ia, Jojo Fifita, Latu Fainu, Isaiya Katoa, Addin Fonua-Blake, Soni Luke, Jason Taumalolo, Haumole Olakau'atu, Siua Wong, Tyson Frizell. Interchange: Salesi Foketi, Stefano Utoikamanu, Demitric Vaimauga, Leka Halasima, Tuimoala Lolohea, Paul Alamoti.

What is the England vs Tonga head-to-head? England have faced Tonga six times, winning on each occasion. Their sole Rugby League World Cup meeting came in the 2017 semi-finals, when England triumphed 20-18.

Can I watch England vs Tonga on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).