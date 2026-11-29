The Silicon Power P34A60 is a great-value 2TB SSD that gives you loads of fast storage for just 10.5 cents per GB
You’re saving nearly $50 with Newegg’s deal - this is a great way to expand your PC’s storage without spending a fortune
You never want to run out of storage space on your PC or laptop, especially when the latest games and applications keep getting bigger.
Fortunately, one of Newegg’s latest deals has you covered. The Silicon Power P34A60 is a 2TB NVMe SSD that offers plenty of room for your games, files, and applications, and it’s currently available for $209.99.
That’s a substantial saving on its original $259.79 value, and it works out to just 10.5 cents per GB.
The Silicon Power P34A60 is now out of stock, but a great alternative is the KingSpec M.2 2280 2TB PCIe Gen 4x4 is currently just $229 at Newegg — almost a $70 discount from the usual price of $299.99.
Save $70 on this 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD featuring read/write speeds up to 4,800/3,700 MB/s and built-in thermal control. It’s compatible with both PCs and the PS5, and comes backed by a 3-year warranty.
Today’s best Silicon Power P34A60 2TB SSD deal
Newegg has listed the Silicon Power P34A60 2TB at $209.99, which means you get a near fifty-dollar discount on its earlier price of $259.79. That’s particularly appealing for anyone who wants to add a sizeable amount of big-brand storage to their desktop or laptop.
Why we recommend the Silicon Power P34A60
The P34A60 uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, with advertised sequential read speeds of up to 2,200MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,600MB/s. That’s not cutting-edge performance, but it’s more than enough speed for everyday computing, loading the latest games, and running your apps without your system feeling sluggish.
This SSD uses Host Memory Buffer technology and an SLC cache to help maintain performance. The drive includes Error Correction Code (ECC) technology and end-to-end data protection to keep your data secure, and it comes with a five-year limited warranty.
An alternative worth considering
If you’d like a little more speed, consider spending $27 more on Newegg for the 2TB KingSpec XF-L PCIe 4.0 SSD.
It offers faster advertised speeds of up to 4,000MB/s read and 3,700MB/s write, so it’s worth weighing up your options if you’ll be installing the drive into a system that supports PCIe 4.0 technology.
Price and historical value
The P34A60’s $209.99 price is the lowest one that we’ve seen on Newegg since August 2026, and it represents a significant discount over its everyday value - so there’s no doubt that this is a good deal.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy it if… You want an affordable SSD with a long warranty from an established manufacturer.
❌ Skip it if… You’d prefer to spend a little more to get top-tier speeds for more demanding workloads.
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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