You never want to run out of storage space on your PC or laptop, especially when the latest games and applications keep getting bigger.

Fortunately, one of Newegg’s latest deals has you covered. The Silicon Power P34A60 is a 2TB NVMe SSD that offers plenty of room for your games, files, and applications, and it’s currently available for $209.99.

That’s a substantial saving on its original $259.79 value, and it works out to just 10.5 cents per GB.

Today’s best Silicon Power P34A60 2TB SSD deal

Black Friday Save 19% Silicon Power P34A60: was $259.79 now $209.99 at Newegg Newegg has listed the Silicon Power P34A60 2TB at $209.99, which means you get a near fifty-dollar discount on its earlier price of $259.79. That’s particularly appealing for anyone who wants to add a sizeable amount of big-brand storage to their desktop or laptop.

Why we recommend the Silicon Power P34A60

The P34A60 uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, with advertised sequential read speeds of up to 2,200MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,600MB/s. That’s not cutting-edge performance, but it’s more than enough speed for everyday computing, loading the latest games, and running your apps without your system feeling sluggish.

This SSD uses Host Memory Buffer technology and an SLC cache to help maintain performance. The drive includes Error Correction Code (ECC) technology and end-to-end data protection to keep your data secure, and it comes with a five-year limited warranty.

An alternative worth considering

If you’d like a little more speed, consider spending $27 more on Newegg for the 2TB KingSpec XF-L PCIe 4.0 SSD.

It offers faster advertised speeds of up to 4,000MB/s read and 3,700MB/s write, so it’s worth weighing up your options if you’ll be installing the drive into a system that supports PCIe 4.0 technology.

Price and historical value

The P34A60’s $209.99 price is the lowest one that we’ve seen on Newegg since August 2026, and it represents a significant discount over its everyday value - so there’s no doubt that this is a good deal.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… You want an affordable SSD with a long warranty from an established manufacturer.

❌ Skip it if… You’d prefer to spend a little more to get top-tier speeds for more demanding workloads.