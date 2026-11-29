Using a VPN is all about improving your digital privacy online, so the idea of handing over loads of personal information at sign-up can feel a little counterintuitive.

Yes, reputable providers keep billing details secure, and your email address shouldn't be tied to your browsing activity but anyone can fall victim to a data breach these days.

If you want to guarantee that your VPN provider never obtains any personal details about you whatsoever, it's worth taking advantage of anonymous sign-up and payment options. Even better, several of the best VPNs that accept anonymous payments are currently discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If all-round security, digital privacy, and flexible anonymous payments are your main priorities, we recommend Proton VPN. Its VPN Plus plan is currently $2.49/month for 24 months, billed as $59.76 upfront.

And while privacy favorite Mullvad is well-known for its numbered accounts and crypto payments, it never runs Black Friday sales — charging a flat €5/month year-round.

Proton VPN: All-round anonymity

Proton has faced considerable scrutiny over the past few weeks, but if you're looking for solid privacy protections and flexible anonymous payment options, it remains one of the best choices on the market.

To pay via Bitcoin, you'll need to create a free Proton account — which you can do with a free, anonymous Proton Mail address — and then upgrade inside the account settings. You can also pay by cash mailed to Proton's Swiss headquarters, though you'll need an account first so Proton knows which account to credit.

Setting up anonymous payment methods can be slightly more involved than entering a credit card as the provider still needs a way to link your subscription plan with payment.

On top of flexible payment options, Proton is backed by strict Swiss privacy laws and a level of transparency — from open-source apps to public transparency reports — that few other VPN companies can match.

Proton VPN: privacy-focused all-rounder

Now: $2.49/month for 24 months ($59.76 upfront) Proton is backed by Swiss privacy laws and is far more transparent than many of its competitors. Combined with flexible anonymous payment options, it's a solid all-round choice.

NordVPN: Straightforward physical payments

Probably the easiest way to pay with cash is with NordVPN's physical subscription boxes. You can buy them on Amazon as well as in a range of physical stores. All you need to do is pay cash at the register, pair the activation code with a burner email address, and skip the auto-renewal prompt.

While an online retailer like Amazon would have a record of your purchase, buying a box in-store with cash means neither the retailer nor NordVPN has any billing trail tied to your real identity.

However, these retail boxes typically won't match the steep multi-year discounts you can get online. Since NordVPN is currently down to $2.99/month thanks to Black Friday & Cyber Monday, paying with cryptocurrency at checkout is the best way to lock in the lowest price anonymously.

NordVPN — the easiest cash payment

Now: $2.99/month for 27 months ($80.73 upfront)



If you're set on paying for a VPN with cash, then the easiest way is to pick up one of NordVPN's physical subscription cards from a shop. However, you'll probably miss out on the discounts so pay with crypto instead if you want to access the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promo.

Windscribe: The biggest price drop

With Windscribe, you can create an account without an email address — though you'll obviously need one if you ever want to reset your password. That means you can get a free Windscribe account with next to no personal information shared.

For paid plans, it also accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Monero. That's the route you'll want to take to get its Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal, which drops a year of Windscribe Pro to just $29 (down from $69/year) and locks that price in for life.

Finally, the company does offer physical mail-in cash payments. However, it openly warns that cash is the "slowest and riskiest way to pay". All cash payments are non-refundable and can't be used with Black Friday discounts.

Windscribe — the biggest discount

Now: $29/year Windscribe lets you sign up for a free account with no email and you can pay by cash, though it admits that's risky. Pay with crypto to access one of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals we've seen this year.

The verdict

If you're set on paying with cash, NordVPN offers the easiest physical payment option via its retail subscription boxes. If you're happy to pay with crypto, Windscribe's $29/year Black Friday deal is by far the best value available. However, if you want all-round privacy protections with a proven track record and flexible payment choices, go with Proton VPN at $2.49/month.