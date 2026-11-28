The Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals season throws up some interesting bundles if you’re in the right place at the right time - and this MINISFORUM deal is a particularly good example.

Newegg is offering the X1 Lite-255 barebone mini PC alongside a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $385.99 rather than $522.98 – and the maths makes this one especially interesting.

The PC itself normally costs $299.99, so you’re effectively only paying $86 more for the 1TB Team Group T-FORCE CARDEA A440 SSD when that kind of storage normally costs upwards of $120.

Be quick, though, because Newegg says this deal expires today!

Today’s best MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 deal

Black Friday Save 26% ($136.99) MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255: was $522.98 now $385.99 at Newegg Newegg currently lists the two-item bundle for $385.99. Newegg's listed individual prices add up to $522.98, making the bundle $136.99 cheaper. Hurry up if you want to buy, though: this promotion is scheduled to expire later on November 28, 2026.

Why we recommend the MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255

The X1 Lite-255 is no budget throwaway system. It packs AMD’s Ryzen 7 255 processor, an eight-core, 16-thread Zen 4 chip that can boost to 4.9GHz and zip through everyday multitasking, productivity, and creative applications.

The Ryzen 7 CPU comes with an integrated Radeon 780M graphics chip that can handle less-demanding games - think Fortnite, Minecraft, League of Legends, and The Sims at 1080p and modest refresh rates.

You also get USB4, OCuLink support for an external graphics card, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5Gb Ethernet.

The included Team Group SSD is a PCIe 4.0 drive capable of sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and 5,500MB/s write speeds. That’s particularly attractive when the cheapest 1TB PCIe 3.0 drive we’ve found costs more than $120 - it should keep your apps, browsers, and games feeling snappy.

Remember, though, that the MINISFORUM system is a barebone design. If you don’t have memory sticks lying around, you’ll need to budget for them, and you may have to buy a copy of Windows too.

Price context and historical value

At $385.99, this bundle saves $136.99 when compared to buying the two components separately at their listed prices. The effective $86 SSD cost is the real attraction here, particularly given the drive’s performance when compared to slower PCIe 3.0 hardware.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… You want a capable mini PC with fast storage. If you’ve already got memory and an operating system lying around, even better.

❌ Skip it if… You’d rather not mess around with memory and Windows installations.