Grand Theft Auto 6 Lead Artist: Wardrobe & Inventory David Vallance says every clothing store in the game is "specially curated"

Vallance says Rockstar "carefully considered and planned all the store inventories to give players the freedom to truly create their own version" of Jason and Lucia

The collection of clothing, makeup, hairstyles, tattoos, and more "allows for a true sense of uniqueness when curating looks for both characters"

Grand Theft Auto 6's map of Leonida is filled with places to explore, including a ton of clothing stores "specially curated" to deliver high-level customization for Jason and Lucia, Rockstar Games has said.

As part of a series of developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming, where Rockstar discussed the game's accessibility features and how it evolved the franchise's memorable HUD and UI, David Vallance, Lead Artist: Wardrobe & Inventory, said every store inventory was approached "carefully" to ensure players have the most options to personalize the crime duo to their hearts' content.

"We think players are going to have enormous fun with customizing both Jason and Lucia in this game," Vallance said. "We carefully considered and planned all the store inventories to give players the freedom to truly create their own version of them, whilst still retaining each of their core narrative identities and personality throughout the game progression arc.

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"There is a vast range of options available for players — from embracing the gritty, grungy side of Port Gellhorn and shopping at the local thrift stores to getting dressed up in Vice City glam at the more fashionable boutique stores."

The game has been out for barely a week as of writing, and players online are proudly showcasing their versions of the dual protagonists, each with unique hairstyles, makeup, physical builds, and outfits.

Vallance said that across the game's massive map, "our store inventories have been specially curated to embrace the range of aesthetics in Leonida," with each featuring different styles depending on location, whether thrift or high-end boutiques.

"Our thrift stores offer true individuality, covering a wide range of looks: from essentials such as unique graphic T-shirts (pre-loved and worn-in) at Bargain World & Dr. Froogal to iconic ‘90s sportswear finds at Aline’s Thrift Store," the developer said. "This/That and MID offer a more contemporary, casual look when downtown, and the pinnacle of sportswear can be found at the Eris flagship store if you plan on hitting the gym. When exploring the Vice City nightlife, Nola is the go-to to truly embody the glamour of the city."

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The Lead Artist: Wardrobe & Inventory hopes players will explore and create all sorts of unique outfits for Jason and Lucia — especially with a broad range of hairstyles, piercings, nails, and player-only tattoos on offer — to fully immerse themselves in Leonida.

"This allows for a true sense of uniqueness when curating looks for both characters — both the inherent components of their look, and adding the finishing touches to their outfits," Vallance said. "Coupled with the visual health-related body changes within them both — muscle, weight gain and loss — we hope it allows players to truly create a stamp of individuality."

GTA 6 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If you don't have a copy yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6.