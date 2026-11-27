Black Friday GTA 6 deals — all the best prices on the game, bundles, and experience-enhancing peripherals I can find
The best discounts on the game and some of our favorite peripherals for GTA 6
GTA 6 is here, and with the biggest deals day of the year falling just a week after launch, plenty of folks will be wondering whether there will be any Black Friday GTA 6 deals available.
And the answer to that is: kind of. There are already discounts on the game in the UK — which is fantastic to see so close to launch — though that hasn't been reciprocated in the US as of yet.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Where you're going to find more Black Friday GTA 6 deals; however, is on almost everything else that will enhance your Vice City adventure.
I know too: I spent around 100 hours playing the game for our review, and an additional 50 hours on top of that since. And while playing, I've made sure to use a multitude of different gaming headsets and controllers that offer massively elevated audio enjoyment, as well as extra flexibility and customization. I've also got some recommendations on other peripherals too, from TVs to soundbars, which contribute to a long list of the best Black Friday GTA 6 deals.
Today's best Black Friday GTA 6 deals in the US
- Best price on the game: $79.99 at Amazon (PS5) | $79.97 at Walmart (XSX|S)
- Amazon: save 14% on DualSense controller and GTA 6 game bundle
- Best Buy: save $40 on 1TB internal SSD
- Walmart: 28% off DualSense controller (white)
- GameStop: shop all things GTA 6
- Target: digital and code-in-box copies of GTA 6 available
Sadly, no discount yet, but where else could we start this coverage of the best PS5 items to snag this month than with the biggest beast of all of gaming right now?
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I'm seeing the 'physical' edition of GTA 6 on Xbox to be either sold out, or low on stock across several retailers right now. But Walmart have a code-in-the-box copy available to you for $79.97. No deals yet, sadly, but we'll keep you posted if that changes.
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There might be no better gift for a PS5 gamer right now — if they haven't already picked up the blockbuster game that is. This is a brilliant bundle with an extra controller, which means a gamer can always have a charged-up pad ready to go when one starts to run out of battery.
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Perhaps the best kind of non-console Xbox Series X deal right now is going to be on anything GTA 6-shaped — and saving 15 bucks or so on the game plus a spare controller is pretty neat.
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This is a very welcome 15% discount on Sony's premium PS5 controller, and makes it much better value for money. I've been using this for GTA 6 recently, and it's an absolutely excellent pad.
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If you're after a regular DualSense, then Walmart has you covered with this flat price of $54 for the white variant — other colorways are available using this same link too, so you've got options.
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These earbuds are right up there with some of my favorite gaming buds money can buy, and make the perfect gift for any PlayStation gamer who prefers in-ears over headsets.
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Any PS5 storage deal is worth considering the RAM crisis we're in, so if you're looking for one of the lowest prices for a PS5 SSD with a heatsink, then this Crucial one is decent value in the grand context of RAM-ageddon.
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The Razer BlackShark V3 is a five-star headset in our eyes, and offers a brilliant first wireless headset for gamers to go for, or upgrade to, with its fantastic audio, Razer quality, and multi-connectivity.
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This is a huge deal on one of the best gaming headsets of the year and one I have recently really enjoyed testing with GTA 6. A cool 100 bucks off the Stealth Pro 2 means it changes price categories almost entirely. A great deal.
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The LG C6 earned 5 stars in our review as it ticks every box you can think of. It's perfect for movies and a powerhouse for gaming, making it my number one pick for GTA 6. The 55-inch is under $1,000 at Best Buy, and that's a fantastic price for this TV.
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In terms of bang-for-your-buck, this is one of the best TVs around, delivering strong gaming performance and features and a detailed picture, all while offering real value. The 65-inch model has dropped to $847.99 at Amazon, a great price for a larger-sized screen.
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Looking for a cheap soundbar to enjoy the sprawling soundscape of GTA 6 to the fullest? Then the Sony HT-S100F might be the best cheap option around. This budget-friendly bar may not be the newest, but it still supplies clear dialogue, decent low-end power, and virtual surround sound processing for more expansive-sounding Vice City shenanigans.
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If you want something a little more premium, then I'd suggest this record-low deal on the Sonos Beam Gen 2. This is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that punches well above its weight, with pounding bass, crystal-clear dialogue, and super-spacious audio considering its compact size.
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Today's best Black Friday GTA 6 deals in the UK
- Best price on the game: £61.85 at ShopTo (PS5) | £61.85 at ShopTo (XSX|S)
- Amazon: save on GTA 6
- Very: 25% off GTA 6 and DualSense controller bundle
- Argos: DualSense controller discounts and more
- PlayStation.com: console offerings and game bundles
- Currys: GTA 6 and box Series X|S controller combos
- The Game Collection: check for PS5 console stock
- EE: click for GTA 6 console and gift card packages
- ShopTo: best prices on GTA 6 on Xbox and PS5
12% off GTA 6. That's an exceptional deal for one of the best games ever made, and the biggest and best you can play right now. Do not hesitate!
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Like its PS5 counterpart, the 'physical' edition of GTA 6 on Xbox Series X|S is available for 12% less over at ShopTo! Considering this masterpiece only just dropped, we're stunned to see it get any kind of discount, so why not grab this today?
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Wow. PS5 gamers, if you're yet to get your hands on GTA 6, I highly recommend this deal. The finest game I've played all year with an extra DualSense controller for less than £100? Amazing stuff.
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This is the lowest-ever price on a fantastic, world-beating mid-range headset from SteelSeries that's perfect for Xbox console players. It's versatile, can be augmented with the companion app, has great battery life, and is very comfortable. Wild value for money at this price.
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A very nice £42 saving on the Razer BlackShark V3 headset for Xbox Series X|S. It's a brilliant headset with impressive audio quality and great connectivity, and now a spectacularly low price to match.
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Score a big saving on one of the best gaming headsets we've tested and one I've recently enjoyed using for GTA 6. A sweet 24% off the Stealth Pro 2 means is a really great deal.
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This is a fantastic price on Asus' brilliant Xbox controller, which we are huge fans of here. The speed and prowess of this Xbox pad will help you gain an edge in online play, and its customisation options will mean you can shape your controls with immense flexibility.
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The DualSense Edge is a fantastic high-end gamepad that will offer PS5 players an extra edge in competitive online play, or just another way to customise and maximise their preferences for controls. And at this price, it's a great deal too for UK shoppers.
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Because you can never have too many controllers, really. Score a massive 34% saving on the standard DualSense, which is easily one of our favorite pads ever created.
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Named our TV of the Year in 2026, the LG C6 really can do it all, but what impressed most was its substantial upgrades over last year's LG C5, including higher brightness, a more accurate picture, and a faster processor. This TV will do GTA 6 justice. The 48-inch is down to £899.10 at Very, a near-record low.
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The TCL C7L is one of 2026's best mid-range TVs, balancing features and performance for the price perfectly. If you're looking for honest-to-goodness value, the C7L is at the very top of the list. The 55-inch C7L has dropped to a record-low £749 at Amazon.
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Want a cheap audio upgrade when playing GTA 6? Then it really doesn't get much better than the Sony HT-SF150. This budget-friendly soundbar offers clear dialogue, solid bass output, and virtual surround sound processing, making every heist feel that bit more immersive.
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Want a bit of a step-up? Then how about the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is available for an excellent low price right now. This model will provide even more expansive audio, powerful low-end sound, and looks pretty suave too.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
- Harry Padoan Senior Writer, Reviews
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