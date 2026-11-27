GTA 6 is here, and with the biggest deals day of the year falling just a week after launch, plenty of folks will be wondering whether there will be any Black Friday GTA 6 deals available.

And the answer to that is: kind of. There are already discounts on the game in the UK — which is fantastic to see so close to launch — though that hasn't been reciprocated in the US as of yet.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

Where you're going to find more Black Friday GTA 6 deals; however, is on almost everything else that will enhance your Vice City adventure.

I know too: I spent around 100 hours playing the game for our review, and an additional 50 hours on top of that since. And while playing, I've made sure to use a multitude of different gaming headsets and controllers that offer massively elevated audio enjoyment, as well as extra flexibility and customization. I've also got some recommendations on other peripherals too, from TVs to soundbars, which contribute to a long list of the best Black Friday GTA 6 deals.

Today's best Black Friday GTA 6 deals in the US

GTA 6: $79.99 at Amazon Sadly, no discount yet, but where else could we start this coverage of the best PS5 items to snag this month than with the biggest beast of all of gaming right now? Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6: $79.97 at Walmart I'm seeing the 'physical' edition of GTA 6 on Xbox to be either sold out, or low on stock across several retailers right now. But Walmart have a code-in-the-box copy available to you for $79.97. No deals yet, sadly, but we'll keep you posted if that changes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% ($20.99) Grand Theft Auto 6 (PS5) + PS5 DualSense controller: was $154.98 now $133.99 at Amazon There might be no better gift for a PS5 gamer right now — if they haven't already picked up the blockbuster game that is. This is a brilliant bundle with an extra controller, which means a gamer can always have a charged-up pad ready to go when one starts to run out of battery. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($30.99) PS5 DualSense Edge: was $199.99 now $169 at Amazon This is a very welcome 15% discount on Sony's premium PS5 controller, and makes it much better value for money. I've been using this for GTA 6 recently, and it's an absolutely excellent pad. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($20.99) Sony PS5 DualSense controller (White): was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart If you're after a regular DualSense, then Walmart has you covered with this flat price of $54 for the white variant — other colorways are available using this same link too, so you've got options. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($80.99) Playstation Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: was $199.99 now $119 at Amazon These earbuds are right up there with some of my favorite gaming buds money can buy, and make the perfect gift for any PlayStation gamer who prefers in-ears over headsets. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($40) Crucial P310 SSD w/ heatsink - 1TB: was $224.99 now $184.99 at Best Buy Any PS5 storage deal is worth considering the RAM crisis we're in, so if you're looking for one of the lowest prices for a PS5 SSD with a heatsink, then this Crucial one is decent value in the grand context of RAM-ageddon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($50) Razer BlackShark V3 (Xbox): was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Razer BlackShark V3 is a five-star headset in our eyes, and offers a brilliant first wireless headset for gamers to go for, or upgrade to, with its fantastic audio, Razer quality, and multi-connectivity. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($100) Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy This is a huge deal on one of the best gaming headsets of the year and one I have recently really enjoyed testing with GTA 6. A cool 100 bucks off the Stealth Pro 2 means it changes price categories almost entirely. A great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($600) LG C6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 earned 5 stars in our review as it ticks every box you can think of. It's perfect for movies and a powerhouse for gaming, making it my number one pick for GTA 6. The 55-inch is under $1,000 at Best Buy, and that's a fantastic price for this TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($61.99) Sony HT-S100F: was $159.99 now $98 at Amazon Looking for a cheap soundbar to enjoy the sprawling soundscape of GTA 6 to the fullest? Then the Sony HT-S100F might be the best cheap option around. This budget-friendly bar may not be the newest, but it still supplies clear dialogue, decent low-end power, and virtual surround sound processing for more expansive-sounding Vice City shenanigans. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% (£160) Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £499 now £339 at Amazon If you want something a little more premium, then I'd suggest this record-low deal on the Sonos Beam Gen 2. This is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that punches well above its weight, with pounding bass, crystal-clear dialogue, and super-spacious audio considering its compact size. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday GTA 6 deals in the UK

Save 12% (£8.14) GTA 6: was £69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo.Net 12% off GTA 6. That's an exceptional deal for one of the best games ever made, and the biggest and best you can play right now. Do not hesitate! Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% (£8.14) GTA 6: was £69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo.Net Like its PS5 counterpart, the 'physical' edition of GTA 6 on Xbox Series X|S is available for 12% less over at ShopTo! Considering this masterpiece only just dropped, we're stunned to see it get any kind of discount, so why not grab this today? Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% (£50) SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was £129.99 now £79.99 at Amazon This is the lowest-ever price on a fantastic, world-beating mid-range headset from SteelSeries that's perfect for Xbox console players. It's versatile, can be augmented with the companion app, has great battery life, and is very comfortable. Wild value for money at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% (£42) Razer BlackShark V3 (Xbox): was £149.99 now £107.99 at Amazon A very nice £42 saving on the Razer BlackShark V3 headset for Xbox Series X|S. It's a brilliant headset with impressive audio quality and great connectivity, and now a spectacularly low price to match. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% (£70.99) Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2: was £299.99 now £229 at Amazon Score a big saving on one of the best gaming headsets we've tested and one I've recently enjoyed using for GTA 6. A sweet 24% off the Stealth Pro 2 means is a really great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£35) ASUS ROG Raikiri II controller: was £174.99 now £139.99 at Amazon This is a fantastic price on Asus' brilliant Xbox controller, which we are huge fans of here. The speed and prowess of this Xbox pad will help you gain an edge in online play, and its customisation options will mean you can shape your controls with immense flexibility. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£50) PS5 DualSense Edge: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon The DualSense Edge is a fantastic high-end gamepad that will offer PS5 players an extra edge in competitive online play, or just another way to customise and maximise their preferences for controls. And at this price, it's a great deal too for UK shoppers. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£22) PS5 DualSense controller (White): was £64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon Because you can never have too many controllers, really. Score a massive 34% saving on the standard DualSense, which is easily one of our favorite pads ever created. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% (£199.90) LG 48-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,099 now £899.10 at very.co.uk Named our TV of the Year in 2026, the LG C6 really can do it all, but what impressed most was its substantial upgrades over last year's LG C5, including higher brightness, a more accurate picture, and a faster processor. This TV will do GTA 6 justice. The 48-inch is down to £899.10 at Very, a near-record low. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% (£37) Sony HT-SF150: was £119 now £82 at Amazon Want a cheap audio upgrade when playing GTA 6? Then it really doesn't get much better than the Sony HT-SF150. This budget-friendly soundbar offers clear dialogue, solid bass output, and virtual surround sound processing, making every heist feel that bit more immersive. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% (£144) Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £305 at Amazon Want a bit of a step-up? Then how about the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is available for an excellent low price right now. This model will provide even more expansive audio, powerful low-end sound, and looks pretty suave too. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK