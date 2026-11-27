There's a staggering array of Black Friday gaming monitor deals out there right now. Whether you're looking for affordable screens with lightning-fast refresh rates or lush OLED displays for making your games look gorgeous, I've got options for you, from the Gigabyte GO27Q24G W-OLED 27-inch at Amazon US for $297.49 (was $349.99) to the Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch at Amazon UK for £159 (was £209).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

I'm honestly a bit blown away by the sheer range of great gaming screens currently seeing generous reductions: it really does feel like there's something to suit every requirement. And you should be able to find your perfect display no matter your budget — I've found everything from affordable marvels like the Acer Nitro KG242YX1 at Amazon UK for £62.99 (was £79.99) to premium picks for pro gamers like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 at Amazon US for $375.23 (was $599.99).

There's been an absolute deluge of deals, so make sure you check out our roundups for both the US and UK below. And we'll be coming back regularly to hunt for the latest prices, so do keep an eye on this page over the coming days.

US quick deals

UK quick deals

Today's best monitor deals in the US

Save 36% ($50) Samsung G3 G31H 27-inch: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy Given its cheap price, you're getting an awful lot of gaming features out of the Samsung G3. It offers a very decent 1ms response time, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, VRR (variable refresh rate) and AMD FreeSync. It only packs one HDMI port though, so you might want to look elsewhere if you have multiple consoles to hook up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% ($55.01) Samsung 27-inch S30GD: was $149.99 now $94.98 at Amazon For only $94.98, the Samsung 27-inch S30GD ticks all the boxes. Its 1080p resolution, 27-inch display size, IPS panel, and 100Hz refresh rate deliver a solid gaming experience, plus its game mode tweaks color and image contrast to make it easier to spot enemies in the shadows trying to stealth up on you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($65) Acer Nitro KGB271U 27-inch: was $199.99 now $134.99 at Best Buy The Nitro KGB271U currently sits at a great price, given its silky smooth 200Hz refresh rate and rapid 0.5ms response time. On top of this, it both offers a crisp 1440p resolution and wide viewing angles that will ensure its picture remains impressive, no matter which way you look at it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($24) AOC Q27G41ZE: was $159.99 now $135.99 at Amazon Watch movies and TV shows, play games, or dive into productivity tasks like video editing with the AOC Q27G41ZE 1440p monitor. The 260Hz refresh rate, ensures unparalleled smoothness, no matter what activities you throw at this monitor. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($110) Samsung Odyssey G5 G50F 27-inch: was $279.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey is a great all-round gaming package. It offers both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility, while its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times ensure the action on screen stays smooth. Its 1440p resolution renders your games in great detail, and its 178-degree viewing angles make it easier for friends to get in on the action. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($52.50) Gigabyte GO27Q24G W-OLED : was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon The Gigabyte GO27Q24G W-OLED is a no-brainer purchase this Black Friday, with a 15% discount making it one of the cheapest OLED gaming monitors on Amazon. For only $297.49, you get to enjoy the premium OLED experience that produces the best black levels and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($70) Dell S3225QS: was $369.99 now $299.99 at Amazon There's plenty to enjoy when using a 4K 120Hz monitor, and the Dell S3225QS is no exception. Features such as AMD FreeSync Premium make it fantastic for gaming, while its its vivid, bright colors and contrasty VA panel give its picture a whole lot of punch for games and movies alike. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% ($250) Asus ROG XG27AQNGV 27-inch: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Amazon $250 off is a seriously hefty discount on this feature-crammed gamign monitor. The Asus ROG XG27AQNGV offers a truly wild 360Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, Nvidia G-Sync for significantly clearer motion and Nvidia technology to automatically adapt brightness and warmth to match the ambient light levels in the room. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% ($224.76) Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: was $599.99 now $375.23 at Amazon If you're after a 1440p monitor, there aren't many deals better than this one. The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G6 is 38% off on Amazon, making it one of the cheapest OLED gaming monitors around. You'll enjoy some of the best contrast possible, with access to a rapid 240Hz refresh rate that's ideal for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($150) Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Amazon The Alienware AW3426DW is the best 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED gaming monitor on the market. It features five-stack tandem OLED tech, reducing the risk of burn-in, increasing and maintaining high brightness, and ensuring your games are rich in color. With Dolby Vision HDR available, supported games and movies will look fantastic. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best monitor deals in the UK

Save 25% (£21) Philips Evnia 24M2N3200NF: was £84.99 now £63.99 at Amazon The Philips Evnia 24M2N3200NF is a fantastic gaming monitor given its £63.99 price tag, with access to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p display resolution. Where it really shines though is its access to AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, ensuring you won't have to put up with screen tearing or stuttering with current-gen consoles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% (£29.01) Philips 27E1N1190A: was £109 now £79.99 at Amazon The Philips 27E1N1190A is yet another affordable option for those seeking a gaming monitor this Black Friday. It meets the requirements of a display for gaming enthusiasts, with a 120Hz refresh rate, an IPS panel, built-in speakers, and a 4ms GtG response time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£29.75) Dell SE2726HG: was £119 now £89.25 at Amazon At under £90, this Dell monitor is affordable enough to pick up as a second screen for your home office. But, despite that affordable price, it's a gaming monitor at hear, rocking some astonishing gaming features you can enjoy in your downtime — including a lightning-fast 0.5ms response time and absurdly smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% (£70.99) Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10: was £199.99 now £129 at Argos The LG LOQ 27Q-10 is crammed with awesome gaming features that are especially appealing at this bargain price. There's a ludicrously smooth 240Hz refresh rate and pretty much imperceptible 0.5ms response time. Meanwhile, its 2 HDMI 2.1 ports offer Nvidia G-sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, making it great for partnering with multiple current-gen consoles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% (£50) Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch: was £209 now £159 at Amazon With a huge £50 knocked off its price, the Samsung Odyssey G5 is a great gaming monitor deal this Black Friday. Its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time will ensure there's no perceptible lag as you play, but it's that lush 1440p resolution and gentle 1000R curve that will really elevate your experience. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% (£60) PHILIPS Evnia 34M2C5691QA 34-inch: was £279.99 now £219.99 at Amazon Forget the Philips Evnia's stunningly smooth 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for a moment. The biggest selling points here are its fantastic 3440x1440 resolution, 34-inch wide screen and gently curved shape. Not bad, given it's also £60 off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£100.02) MSI MPG 346CQRF X24: was £349 now £248.98 at Amazon Step into the world of ultrawide gaming with the MSI MPG 346CQRF X24. With its VA panel providing great contrast, the 240Hz refresh rate giving an advantage in competitive gaming, and its 3440x1440 resolution, there's plenty to love about this display. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% (£70.01) AOC U32G4U 4K Dual-Mode: was £339 now £268.99 at Amazon With its 21% discount, the AOC U32G4U is not only a great gaming monitor but a bargain for anyone searching for a 4K display. It has many bells and whistles, notably dual-mode, which allows you to switch to a 1080p resolution with a 320Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% (£60.48) AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2AM OLED 27-inch: was £350.47 now £289.99 at Amazon The AOC Agon lives up to its 'Pro' moniker in every sense. It's hard to imagine you could need anything higher than its 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. For me though, the cherry on the cake is that this 1440p display is an OLED gaming monitor, which promises to show all your games off in vibrant detail. Read more Read less ▼

Save 7% (£70) LG UltraGear OLED 45-inch: was £1,049 now £979 at Amazon The LG UltraGear OLED 45GX900A is one of the best gaming monitors on the market and should be one of your targets if you're after an immersive gaming monitor. With an 800R curve, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 45-inch display, and an OLED panel, what more is there to ask for? Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK