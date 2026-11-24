I've uncovered some great Black Friday business monitor deals if you're looking to boost your productivity.

My top overall pick for most professionals is the Dell 27 Plus QHD, which is down to $160 (was $220) at Amazon. This 27-inch 1440p IPS panel at 144Hz, delivers sharper, smoother monitor for work - we tested out its sister model and absolutely loved it.

But since everyone's workflow is different, I've also selected three more monitor deals from LG, Samsung, and Asus, with 32-inch, 34-inch, and 49-inch picks for total immersion.

Today's top business monitor deals

Save $60 Dell 27 Plus QHD: was $219.99 now $159.99 at Amazon A 27-inch IPS panel with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response time, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. It has HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, two built-in 3W speakers, AMD FreeSync, and a 4-star TÜV eye comfort rating for lower blue light. The stand adjusts for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot.

Save $140 LG 34-inch curved Ultrawide monitor: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon A 34-inch 21:9 curved VA panel with an 1800R curve, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and a 100Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10 and 99% of the sRGB color gamut, and inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C with 65W power delivery. LG's OnScreen Control software lets you split the screen, and Picture-by-Picture shows two sources at once. The stand adjusts for height and tilt.

Save $504 Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor: was $1,299.99 now $795.99 at Amazon A 49-inch QD-OLED panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio, Dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440), a 144Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and an 1800R curve. It's VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync Compatible, and includes logo and taskbar detection plus a thermal system to reduce burn-in risk.

Save $400 ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDP 32-inch: was $1,199 now $799 at Amazon A 32-inch WOLED panel at 3840 x 2160 and 240Hz, with a dual mode that drops to 1920 x 1080 at 480Hz. It has a 0.03ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, 99% DCI-P3 coverage, two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C with 90W charging. A custom passive heatsink keeps it cool without a fan, and ASUS's warranty runs three years, including burn-in.

Why we recommend them

We haven't reviewed the exact Dell 27 Plus model, but we gave its sibling, the Dell 27 Plus QHD USB-C (S2725DC), an Editor's Choice award in our Dell 27 Plus QHD USB-C review, calling it a perfect budget business monitor for any office. The S2725DSM drops the USB-C port but adds a faster 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it a better fit for scrolling timelines and documents. Built-in speakers are a nice bonus, but you'll still want real speakers or headphones for music and games.

At 34-inches, the LG 34WR55QK-B ultrawide is one of the best productivity upgrades you can make. You get roughly the width of two smaller monitors in one seamless screen, and USB-C lets one cable carry video and charge your laptop up to 65W. It's a work-first monitor, so 100Hz is smooth for everyday use but not for competitive gaming, and it has no built-in speakers.

The Samsung 49-inch ultrawide monitor gives you the screen space of two 27-inch 1440p monitors without a bezel down the middle, which is great for racing and flight games and for keeping several windows open side by side. QD-OLED adds perfect blacks and rich color, and Samsung's burn-in protection features help with the taskbars and static windows that come with desktop use. Amazon buyers rate it 4.3 out of 5. The G91SD tops out at 144Hz, and that's the main trade-off compared with Samsung's pricier 240Hz G9 models.

Our sister site Tom's Hardware gave the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP an Editor's Choice award in its review, praising its image quality in both SDR and HDR, its accurate color, and its gaming performance. In testing, it hit 706 nits with a 25% window in HDR, which is very bright for an OLED. The reviewer had nothing negative to say beyond the price. Now at $799, that's now far easier to swallow with this Black Friday deal.

For more top picks, we've tested the best business monitors.

Price Context & Historical Value

We don't have much price history on the Dell 27 Plus, but it's hard to find a fully adjustable 1440p 144Hz IPS monitor from a major brand for less.

For the LG monitor, coming in under $260 is a very good price for a 34-inch ultrawide with USB-C charging from a major brand.

Samsung lists the G91SD at $1,299.99. Amazon has sold it for $799.99 several times this year, so $795.99 is just below that and in line with the best prices we've seen. If you've been waiting for a deal on this monitor, this is it.

The PG32UCDP launched at $1,299.99, and Amazon's best prices earlier this year were $899.99 and $949.99. At $799, this is the lowest price we've seen on it.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Dell 27 Plus QHD if... you're upgrading from a 1080p screen, you want smooth scrolling, or you need a stand that adjusts to fit your desk.

✅ Buy the LG 34WR55QK-B if... you want to replace a dual-monitor setup with one screen, you use a USB-C laptop and want one-cable charging, or you work in spreadsheets, timelines, or several windows at once.

✅ Buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD) if... you want the most immersive screen for racing, flight, and open-world games, you'd like to replace two monitors with one, or you want OLED picture quality on a huge canvas.

✅ Buy the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDP if... you have a graphics card that can push 4K at high frame rates, or a monitor that can pull double duty for work and play.