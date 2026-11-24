Any small business worth its salt needs a reliable and modern Point of Sale (POS) system. And now, thanks to Best Buy’s Black Friday sale has cut the price of three genuinely versatile picks for a range of business types.

Three Square POS systems for small businesses get a price cut, with the contactless Square Reader now $48 (was $59), the Square Terminal down to $265 (was $299), and the fixed-checkout Square Register dropping to $609 (was $900).

Square’s appeal is its relatively straightforward approach to payment processing. In our review of the wider Square POS platform, we praised the quick setup, simple onboarding, and intuitive interfaces that are common across all Square devices.

Today's best Square POS deals

Save $11 Square Reader (2nd Generation): was $58.99 now $47.99 at Best Buy If you’re a trader, freelancer, or a small business that’s just starting out, this could be the best option. The Square Reader accepts contactless payments, chip cards, and mobile wallets and works by connecting to your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth

Save $34 Square Terminal: was $298.99 now $264.99 at Best Buy A more portable alternative, the Terminal combines a touchscreen, card reader and built-in receipt printer. Its rechargeable battery makes it useful for businesses that need to take payments away from the counter.

Save $291 Square Register (2nd Generation): was $899.99 now $608.99 at Best Buy Designed for fixed checkouts, the Register is the most comprehensive option in this round-up. This unit serves up a large touchscreen for staff - so they can easily navigate sales with speed and precision - and it comes with a separate customer-facing display and integrated payment processing.

Why we recommend Square’s POS systems

Square Register is the most complete solution, with separate seller and customer-facing touchscreens that make checkout more organised. This unit is best suited to busy retail counters, although its fixed, mains-powered design means it isn’t portable - you’ll need to find some dedicated counter space.

Square Terminal combines payment processing, a touchscreen and a receipt printer in one small device. Its rechargeable battery makes it particularly useful for cafés and restaurants. The trade-off? The smaller screen means it can’t effectively replace a full countertop system.

Square Reader is the most portable and affordable option here. It connects via Bluetooth to compatible smartphones and tables to accept contactless, mobile wallet, and chip card payments. If you’re a market trader or freelancer and want something particularly portable, this should be your next purchase - even if it does lack a built-in screen.

Our Square POS platform review explores the platform, while our Square Reader review looks at the portable payment device itself.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Square Reader if… you need a pocket-sized contactless and chip-and-PIN device for taking payments on the move.

✅ Buy Square Terminal if… you're running an eatery or business where the phone-sized unit provides receipts for your customers.

✅ Buy Square Register if… you want a point-of-sale system in a fixed location on the counter or checkout.