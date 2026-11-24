Creative software can put serious demands on your desktop, particularly when you’re editing high-resolution video or churning through tricky rendering workloads.

That’s why we like Alienware’s Aurora ACT1250, currently $1900 (was $2000) at Amazon this Black Friday.

The 20-core Intel processor provides plenty of multitasking headroom, while the RTX 5070’s 12GB of GDDR7 memory can accelerate supported creative applications, including video editing, image processing and 3D rendering.

Today’s best Alienware Aurora desktop deal

Black Friday Save $100.02 Alienware Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,899.97 at Amazon The configuration includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.

Why we recommend the Alienware Aurora

We scored this legendary desktop PC 4.5 stars in our review, praising its cool, futuristic design and performance. We especially enjoyed its improved airflow and quieter operation when compared to older models. However, its proprietary motherboard and relatively cramped interior make future upgrades less straightforward than with a standard custom-built desktop.

It has 32GB of DDR5 RAM for handling larger projects, and the 1TB SSD provides lashings of space for your key applications and current files - although you’ll want to invest in some external storage if you want to store lots of creative work. Connectivity includes USB4, Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5Gb Ethernet.

Price context and historical value

The Alienware’s $1,899.97 price reflects a $100.02 discount compared with Amazon’s $1,999.99 default price. While any saving is always welcome, remember that it’s a modest price drop rather than an exceptional reduction.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you’re in the market for a powerful, ready-made desktop for creative work and multitasking.

❌ Skip it if… you want your next PC to have upgrade potential or you’ve already got a powerful rig