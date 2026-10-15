With Nvidia's October Studio Driver bringing optimizations for Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, I've been looking for video editing laptops that can take full advantage of GPU acceleration. Right now, the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro is my standout pick.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU is the main draw here for real-time effects, but the 32GB of DDR5 RAM gives the machine breathing room for scrubbing through 4K timelines, managing multi-layer compositions, and running multiple creative apps simultaneously.

• Best for: Video editors, content creators, graphic designers, and 3D artists who want a powerful laptop without paying a premium for a dedicated creative workstation.

• The deal: The Gigabyte A16 Pro 16-inch laptop is now $1,449 (was $2,149.99) at Walmart, saving you $700.99.

Today's best Gigabyte A16 Pro laptop deal

Why we recommend it

In his four-star review, our expert Lindsay said the A16 Pro offers "creator-level CPU performance, plus a big 16-inch 165 Hz display that can lay flat. A 115W cap on the RTX 5080 means mid-range performance, but it's well ahead of similar priced 5070-equipped rivals."

He declared it to also be "a very capable workstation and we measured up to 90W charging via USB-C, so it can provide decent productivity performance without having to lug the larger power brick around."

The Intel Core 7 240H processor handles editing and multitasking, while a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD provides fast storage. The 16-inch IPS display offers 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB coverage, and 400-nit brightness.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos audio, and a headphone jack.

Price context & historical value

Walmart has reduced the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro from $2,149.99 to $1,449, saving you $700.99. That's a discount of approximately 33%. I couldn't find evidence of a lower price for this exact configuration, so I'd definitely recommend it.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Gigabyte A16 Pro laptop if...

You edit videos, create digital content, or work with applications that benefit from Nvidia GPU acceleration. The RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB RAM make this a terrific option for demanding projects, and the 1600p display provides a useful workspace for editing and multitasking.

❌ Skip the Gigabyte A16 Pro laptop if...

You won't need this level of graphics performance if you mainly work with documents, spreadsheets, email, and web applications. A less expensive laptop would be the better choice.