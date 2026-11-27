Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, November 26 (game #1264).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Connections today (game #1265) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ALICE WALKER

QUEEN

MISTLETOE

KISS

PRINCE

MONARCH

BRUSH

CAMISOLE

SKIM

ROYALTY

VIXEN

PINWHEEL

PEAHEN

GRAZE

LEOPARDESS

FLOWERY LANGUAGE

NYT Connections today (game #1265) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Just a touch

Just a touch Green: Ewe should get this

Ewe should get this Blue: Keep instep with this one

Keep instep with this one Purple: It's self-referential

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #1265) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TOUCH LIGHTLY

TOUCH LIGHTLY GREEN: FEMALE ANIMALS

FEMALE ANIMALS BLUE: ENDING IN PARTS OF THE FOOT

ENDING IN PARTS OF THE FOOT PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE COLOR PURPLE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1265) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1265, are…

YELLOW: TOUCH LIGHTLY: BRUSH, GRAZE, KISS, SKIM

BRUSH, GRAZE, KISS, SKIM GREEN: FEMALE ANIMALS: LEOPARDESS, PEAHEN, QUEEN, VIXEN

LEOPARDESS, PEAHEN, QUEEN, VIXEN BLUE: ENDING IN PARTS OF THE FOOT: CAMISOLE, MISTLETOE, MONARCH, PINWHEEL

CAMISOLE, MISTLETOE, MONARCH, PINWHEEL PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE COLOR PURPLE: ALICE WALKER, FLOWERY LANGUAGE, PRINCE, ROYALTY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I was delighted to score a Purple First today, not least because I spotted it right away. Admittedly, I was helped by having studied Alice Walker's 'The Color Purple' at school, and once I spotted FLOWERY LANGUAGE it was an obvious connection — although I nearly added QUEEN rather than ROYALTY (PRINCE was always a given).

Green — FEMALE ANIMALS — was similarly easy, and although it took me a little while to spot yellow (TOUCH LIGHTLY), this was another straightforward Connections. That said, blue was much harder than usual, I reckon, so if I hadn't got the purple one this might have been a lot tougher overall. As always, there's a lot of luck involved in this game.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, November 26, 2026, game #1264)

YELLOW: SHADES OF PINK: BLUSH, BUBBLEGUM, CARNATION, CORAL

BLUSH, BUBBLEGUM, CARNATION, CORAL GREEN: KINDS OF CARS: COMPACT, CONVERTIBLE, HYBRID, MANUAL

COMPACT, CONVERTIBLE, HYBRID, MANUAL BLUE: THINGS HOMER SIMPSON LIKES: BEER, BOWLING, DONUTS, TELEVISION

BEER, BOWLING, DONUTS, TELEVISION PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE POPPED: BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE, POPCORN, THE QUESTION, WHEELIE