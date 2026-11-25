Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 24 (game #1262).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1263) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EAGLE

PILE

HALF-PIPE

DIMENSIONS

OLLIE

SHOULDER

WEAVE

NECK PILLOW

RAMP

PARABOLA

OODLE

MEDIAN

HORSESHOE

MATERIAL

LANE

OBERMAN

NYT Connections today (game #1263) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: On the road

On the road Green: After T

After T Blue: Floor covering requirements

Floor covering requirements Purple: Ogs?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1263) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A FREEWAY

PARTS OF A FREEWAY GREEN: U-SHAPED THINGS

U-SHAPED THINGS BLUE: RUG SPECIFICATIONS

RUG SPECIFICATIONS PURPLE: DOGS BREEDS MINUS FIRST LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1263) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1263, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A FREEWAY: LANE, MEDIAN, RAMP, SHOULDER

LANE, MEDIAN, RAMP, SHOULDER GREEN: U-SHAPED THINGS: HALF-PIPE, HORSESHOE, NECK PILLOW, PARABOLA

HALF-PIPE, HORSESHOE, NECK PILLOW, PARABOLA BLUE: RUG SPECIFICATIONS: DIMENSIONS, MATERIAL, PILE, WEAVE

DIMENSIONS, MATERIAL, PILE, WEAVE PURPLE: DOGS BREEDS MINUS FIRST LETTER: EAGLE, OBERMAN, OLLIE, OODLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today's purple group — DOGS BREEDS MINUS FIRST LETTER — might be my favorite connection for weeks. I love dogs, and it led me to spend 15 happy minutes after this game looking for other dog breed names that would work without their first letter. I couldn't find any, unfortunately, but I did thoroughly enjoy looking at Anatolian Shepherd Dogs, Komondors and Bernese Mountain Dogs; if you can think of another breed that works as an answer then let me know in the comments below!

Anyway, none of today's group were taxing, and in fact I solved all bar yellow, the supposedly easiest group, which goes to show how simple the others were.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, November 24, 2026, game #1262)

YELLOW: DROP DRAMATICALLY: BOTTOM OUT, CRATER, NOSEDIVE, TANK

BOTTOM OUT, CRATER, NOSEDIVE, TANK GREEN: THINGS WITH PLEATED FOLDS: ACCORDION, CUPCAKE LINER, FIREPLACE BELLOWS, PAPER FAN

ACCORDION, CUPCAKE LINER, FIREPLACE BELLOWS, PAPER FAN BLUE: THINGS WITH SLIDES: MICROSCOPE, PLAYGROUND, POWERPOINT DECK, TROMBONE

MICROSCOPE, PLAYGROUND, POWERPOINT DECK, TROMBONE PURPLE: THINGS THAT FORM CHAINS: AMINO ACID, BIG BOX STORE, LINK, MOUNTAIN