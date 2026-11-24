ExpressVPN version 13.0.1 landed on the iOS App Store on November 23

The redesign brings new colour themes, a map-led home screen, and more

It also introduces passkey sign-in options on both iOS and Android

ExpressVPN has pushed a major visual overhaul to iPhone and iPad users with version 13.0.1 of its app.

Listed on the Apple App Store on Monday, November 23, the release refreshes one of TechRadar's best VPN recommendations just days after rival Proton VPN redesigned its own iPhone app.

In its App Store notes, ExpressVPN promises a "fresh new look" built for "a cleaner, smoother, and more intuitive experience."

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Speaking to TechRadar, an ExpressVPN spokesperson confirmed that iOS version 13 is a standalone interface update rather than an expansion of the June visual makeover on Mac, Windows, and Linux.

"Version 13 is a redesign of the ExpressVPN mobile app. It's a full refresh of the look and feel, with new colours, visuals and colour themes," the spokesperson told TechRadar.

The company explains that the update seeks to simplify the navigation and make the app easier to use.

"The homepage now puts more focus on the map, with a more detailed connection status and a new pause feature, and we've rebuilt Speed Test and Secure Device Assistant from scratch," ExpressVPN told us.

Existing ExpressVPN subscribers can download version 13.0.1 from the App Store today to try the new layout.

(Image credit: Future)

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New ways to sign in, and what the iPhone app still misses

Version 13 also changes how mobile users access their accounts on both iPhone and Android. According to the spokesperson, the update brings "a one-time code sent by email, a login token, and passkeys."

That login token is gradually replacing ExpressVPN's older activation code. Instead of reusing a static key, subscribers generate a temporary token in their ExpressVPN+ account portal and either type it in or scan a QR code, with each token expiring after a short period.

Does a fresh look and rebuilt menu fix everything iPhone users miss? Not entirely. While ExpressVPN's iOS release notes show steady additions in 2026, like Lightway in Rust and IP-based split tunneling, our ExpressVPN review notes that ExpressVPN's fastest Lightway Turbo protocol remains Windows-only.

The iPhone app still lacks Android's auto-connect rule for untrusted Wi-Fi and full app-by-app split tunneling, too.

Underneath the redesigned interface, the App Store listing confirms ExpressVPN's core privacy tools stay in place. You still get servers across 113 countries, including all 50 U.S. states, RAM-only servers that wipe data on every reboot, an audited no-logs policy, and Threat Manager to block trackers, requiring iOS 15.5 or later and 120 MB of storage.

The mobile redesign arrives during aggressive holiday pricing.

ExpressVPN recently cut its 28-month Basic plan to $2.79 per month, undercutting NordVPN while bundling ExpressAI alongside ad, tracker, and malware blocking, with higher tiers supporting up to 14 simultaneous connections.