Surfshark adds its proprietary Dausos protocol as the default option on Mac

The app can now automatically connect to Dausos when it’s the best option

The news comes a little over seven months after Surfshark released Dausos

Surfshark’s proprietary Dausos protocol will now be the default option for macOS users.

In an attempt to provide the best VPN possible for its customers, Surfshark explains that users can now automatically connect to Dausos when it's the best available protocol for their connection without having to do it themselves.

In a statement, Surfshark said: "Instead of manually switching between protocols, the app does the work for you — testing, adapting, and choosing the fastest and most stable option in real time."

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Surfshark launched Dausos in April this year.

The company claims the protocol is both up to 30 per cent faster than its rivals and it also works "dynamically" to match network conditions. This means that, at least in theory, it should keep performing at its optimal speed regardless of whether the connection is WiFi, fibre broadband, or mobile.

Dausos also includes post-quantum encryption protections to protect users from future threats.

As Surfshark explains, by adding Dausos as an automatic connection protocol, it makes it easier for users to benefit from these advantages without needing to understand the technical differences.

"The app will now consider Dausos alongside other protocols and select it when it offers the best performance for your situation," the company states.

When heading to VPN Settings and clicking on the Protocol tab on Surfshark's macOS app, users can now either choose Auto Protocol if they want Dausos to be automatically considered, or select Dausos directly for manual control.

(Image credit: Future)

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How Dausos is built

Surfshark said it built Dausos from the ground up "to address the limitations of existing protocols, which were originally created for enterprise environments and later adapted for consumer use."

Dausos, which shares its name with the Lithuanian word for 'heaven', is different from most other VPN protocols because it uses encryption called AEGIS-256X2. According to Surfshark, it is much faster than the industry standard AES-GCM encryption, especially on modern hardware.

In addition to offering its users faster speeds, the protocol also claims to give people better protection. While most VPN protocols use a "single-tunnel" system, which means that users share the same connection to the server, Dausos gives people their own separate and private data channel.

This, in turn, should mean that people enjoy a smoother experience with fewer slowdowns, particularly at peak times, while the system protects travelling data packets from external interference.

Dausos also has a variety of security features, including key management security and a port randomisation technique, which establishes a range of port connections, unlike traditional systems that connect to a fixed port.

In August this year, Surfshark added a built-in filter that lets users block unwanted websites. Previously, people had to switch over to the WireGuard protocol to do so.

At the time of writing, Surfshark's proprietary protocol is only available on Mac. TechRadar reached out to the provider to ask whether and when support for the Dausos will be extended to other apps, but we are still waiting for an answer at the time of publication.

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