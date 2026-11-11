Windscribe's Black Friday VPN deal makes it less than half price — get this price-hike free, lifetime rate of $29 for safe streaming on your iPhone and unlimited other devices

The Windscribe Black Friday VPN deal has landed and it's a worthy repeat of last year's rock bottom bargain. With over 50% hacked off the usual price, Windscribe Pro is down to just $29 for the year.

Normally, Windscribe Pro, the only paid version of Windscribe, is $69 for 12-months of full use, so that's a very significant $40 saving, if you buy this month. Unlike many other VPNs, this price also doesn't change on renewal, so you keep paying $29/year, rather than the full whack $69, for as long as you choose.

Unlike VPN providers such as NordVPN and Surfshark, Windscribe has a 'one-plan-fits-all' approach, so you get all of its features with Windscribe Pro at what is by far and away its lowest price all year. These include the R.O.B.E.R.T. ad, tracker, and malicious link blocker, as well as full access to its 69-country-plus server network.

Lowest price of 2026 Windscribe Pro: 58% off and lifetime price promise

Was: $69

Now: $29 per year for life! Windscribe's Black Friday deal has returned, more than halving the price of its 12-month plan to $29 (normally $69). It packs in all of Windscribe's features, 112 locations, unlimited device connections, and seriously fast download speeds. Plus, the price doesn't increase on renewal, meaning you get it for $29 for every year you want it.

The only Black Friday VPN deal cheaper than Windscribe Pro is the FastestVPN lifetime deal which gives you lifetime access to FastestVPN and a password manager for just $27. But Windscribe is a far, far better VPN than FastestVPN, so we'd very much advise you towards Windscribe Pro, instead.

Windscribe much faster, than FastestVPN. Its 2054 Mbps WireGuard download speeds were only beaten by Mullvad (2308 Mbps) and Norton (2406 Mbps) in our most recent tests.

It's also a reliable streaming VPN, comfortably unblocking Netflix and Disney+ libraries, and working well with local services like BBC iPlayer too.

Apart from the half-price Proton Unlimited offer, we've not seen a better Black Friday VPN deal, so far, than Windscribe Pro and we're doubtful that we will.

To keep fully up to date with the latest offers, check out our dedicated guide to the best Black Friday VPN deals.