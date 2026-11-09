Hosting.com's Starter plan offers a straightforward way to host a website, with enough resources to support small businesses, blogs, and personal projects. It includes hosting for five websites, 15GB of NVMe storage, an AI website builder for WordPress, and daily backups. You also get free SSL certificates, malware protection, and managed migration.

Best For: First-time website owners, bloggers, freelancers, and small businesses looking for affordable hosting with security features and WordPress tools included.

The Deal: Hosting.com has reduced its Starter web hosting plan from $13.99 to $1.49 per month for Black Friday, saving you 89%. The offer requires a 12-month subscription, costing $17.88 upfront instead of $167.88. Coupon BF26WHAL is applied at checkout, with the price returning to $13.99 per month on renewal.

Use code TECHRADAR for an additional 5% off on the already discount price across all 1/2/3/4 year hosting plans,

Best Hosting.com deal

Why we recommend it

Hosting.com's Starter plan provides hosting support for five sites and three staging sites. That gives you room to manage multiple projects and test changes before making them live.

The inclusion of an AI website builder for WordPress is handy if you're starting from scratch, and 15GB of NVMe storage will be sufficient for smaller sites without large media libraries. You also get email and security features, free SSL certificates, and a domain registration offer.

Daily backups, malware detection and removal, and free managed migration are all included, and Hosting.com also includes OpenAPI and MCP server capabilities. With a 99.9% uptime guarantee and support available around the clock, the Starter plan covers all the essentials for running a small website.

Price context & historical value

Hosting.com's Starter plan normally costs $13.99 per month, or $167.88 a year. The Black Friday promotion reduces the annual cost to just $17.88, saving you $150. You'll need to make sure code BF26WHAL is used for the discount, and also use code TECHRADAR for an additional reduction.

This offer locks in the introductory rate for just 12 months. After the first year, the plan renews at full price.

Checkout our round ups of the best Black Friday website deals and the best Black Friday web hosting.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Hosting.com's Starter plan if...

If you're launching a blog, portfolio, or small business website and want a hosting package that includes WordPress tools, security features, and daily backups. The ability to host five websites and create three staging sites provides flexibility as projects grow.

❌ Skip Hosting.com's Starter plan if...

If you're planning a resource-intensive website or need substantial storage for large media files. The 15GB allocation may be restrictive, and the considerably higher renewal price makes this less attractive if you're looking for consistently low hosting costs.