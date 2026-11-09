Google commits $17 billion despite mounting resistance to American data center expansion

Voters rejected 40 of 41 data center-related ballot measures during the midterms

Wyoming is getting Google's first data center despite growing political uncertainty

Google is moving forward with a $17 billion investment in Wyoming, despite growing political opposition to large-scale data center developments across America.

There has been intense resistance from local communities, which seem to be concerned about electricity use, water consumption, noise, and other effects.

Recent midterm election results have intensified those concerns, with several outcomes suggesting that opposition to data center expansion is gaining political traction.

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Political resistance has not slowed Google's Wyoming investment

Alphabet's Google announced plans on Thursday to establish its first Wyoming data center, working alongside four energy and infrastructure partners.

The development involves Tallgrass Energy, Black Hills Energy, American Electric Power and Related Digital, with construction expected to bring substantial investment into Laramie County.

Wyoming offers a politically favorable environment for the project, having given Donald Trump more than 70% of its presidential votes during the 2024 election.

However, political support at the state level does not necessarily eliminate concerns emerging from communities experiencing the consequences of expanding computing infrastructure.

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During this week's midterm elections, candidates opposing data center developments secured victories in important contests across Texas and Georgia.

Only one of 41 data center-related ballot measures decided during the week produced an outcome favorable to the industry's interests.

The developments come as investors reconsider the financial and political risks associated with increasingly expensive AI infrastructure projects across the U.S.

According to recent reports, Microsoft has declined to extend a multibillion-dollar arrangement involving AI infrastructure provider Nscale in Texas.

Energy strategy and community commitments underpin the development

Google's proposed facility will incorporate a planned 702MW fuel-cell installation, supplied by American manufacturer Bloom Energy and contracted through AEP.

The system will generate electricity from natural gas through electrochemical processes, with carbon capture and storage technology intended to limit associated emissions.

Captured carbon dioxide will be transported for permanent underground storage at Tallgrass Energy's nearby Eastern Wyoming Sequestration Hub.

Google said the development would increase its contracted carbon capture capacity to almost 1 gigawatt, building upon an earlier American project announced last fall.

The company also plans to obtain electricity from gas-fired generators operated by Tallgrass Energy and Black Hills Energy.

“We’re committed to partnering with communities to build data centers the right way. We will pay for 100% of the power we use, and when we build data centers, we’ll cover the infrastructure needs directly driven by our growth,” Google said in a blog post.

Water consumption is another important consideration, particularly because large computing facilities can place additional pressure on supplies available to surrounding communities.

Google intends to operate the Wyoming installation using air-cooling systems, avoiding the substantial water requirements associated with conventional evaporative cooling arrangements.

The company has also promised investments in local water replenishment programs, although community engagement has just started and Google has received feedback from over 200 residents.

Local participants want clear information about employment opportunities, economic contributions, educational support, and the cumulative consequences of the data center.

Google expects the development to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in property tax payments for Laramie County and School District 1.

Its community programs will support science and technology education, professional training, entrepreneurship and skilled trades development across Wyoming.

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