Amazon says over 100 pending proposed moratoriums could threaten America's lead in AI

Amazon pledges over $1 billion across five years to data center communities

Amazon abandons Maryland data center campus beside Calvert Cliffs after community opposition

Amazon has warned that mounting resistance to AI data centers could weaken the United States' ability to maintain its lead in a rapidly developing technology race.

More than 100 proposed moratoriums on new facilities are under consideration across the country, creating another obstacle for companies expanding computing capacity.

Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman argued that restricting data center construction would hurt the country's competitiveness in AI.

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Data center opposition could cost the US

Residents and lawmakers increasingly question electricity demand, water consumption, environmental effects and the benefits delivered by large computing facilities.

“If these measures are enacted, the U.S. could be writing its own losing ticket to this race, and the consequences would last generations,” said Matt Garman, Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO.

The concern for Amazon is that local restrictions could slow the expansion of computing infrastructure needed to support the country’s AI ambitions.

Amazon is now attempting to address some of those concerns through its "Built Together" program.

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The program is offering more than $1 billion over five years to communities where its data centers operate.

The initiative will support community college education, workforce preparation, energy improvements and grants for projects chosen with local input.

Amazon expects the education funding to reach more than 300,000 students over five years by covering college costs not met through existing financial assistance.

Its hands-on training network is also expected to grow from three facilities to 25 by the end of 2028, potentially serving 100,000 workers annually.

Additional grants will support efficiency projects affecting more than 30,000 homes alongside 300 schools and other public facilities.

The spending comes against a backdrop of increasingly unfavourable public attitudes toward data center development across the United States.

Maryland deal shows another route around power constraints

Amazon’s approach extends beyond community investment, with the company also pursuing additional electricity through existing nuclear generation.

The company recently abandoned plans for a Maryland data center campus beside the Calvert Cliffs nuclear facility following opposition from the surrounding community.

Rather than ending its relationship with the site, Amazon agreed with Constellation Energy to increase electricity production at the nuclear plant.

The project will add 190 MW to the regional grid, enough electricity for approximately 147,000 homes.

In return, Constellation could supply Amazon with as much as 690 MW over the longer term from its broader generation portfolio.

The companies will also examine whether additional reactors could eventually be developed at the Calvert Cliffs site.

The Maryland arrangement gives Amazon another way to secure electricity without relying entirely on new data center construction beside existing power facilities.

That distinction matters as electricity availability increasingly becomes part of the dispute surrounding the rapid expansion of AI computing infrastructure.

Amazon has also stopped using nondisclosure agreements with government agencies involved in data center projects, following scrutiny over such arrangements.

The company said local officials should communicate openly with residents about developments affecting their communities and public resources.

Amazon is confronting data center resistance through several channels, but whether these measures can reduce opposition remains uncertain.

Via Quartz

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