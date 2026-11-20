Surfshark will shut down its standalone Public DNS on November 24, 2026

The company cites "limited adoption" and wants to refocus on its core VPN

Paying VPN subscribers are unaffected, but manual DNS users must switch

Surfshark is pulling the plug on its free Public DNS service just 19 months after launch, citing low uptake among users.

On Friday (November 20), the provider behind one of TechRadar's picks for the best VPN confirmed that its standalone Domain Name System (DNS) servers will remain online only until November 24. That leaves anyone who set up the service manually with four days to switch before losing connectivity.

Launched in late April 2025, the tool offered a free, no-logs alternative to default internet service provider (ISP) resolvers. While the company did not say how many people used it, a spokesperson confirmed to TechRadar that, as a standalone service, the Public DNS "saw limited adoption."

"Rather than spreading our resources across a service used by a relatively small group of people, we're investing in improvements that benefit the majority of our users," the spokesperson added.

Surfshark says it will redirect engineering effort toward expanding its server network and improving connection speeds and stability.

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What this means for your privacy

Short for Domain Name System, DNS acts like the internet's phone book, translating readable web addresses into numerical IP addresses. When you rely on your ISP's default DNS servers, your provider can see and log which domains you visit, or block specific sites at the DNS level.

By supporting encrypted DNS requests under a strict no-logs pledge, Surfshark's Public DNS aimed to stop that tracking. Unlike a full VPN, though, a public DNS resolver cannot encrypt your wider internet traffic or hide your home IP address from the websites you visit.

Does retiring a free DNS tool actually hurt everyday privacy? For paying Surfshark VPN subscribers, the answer is no. Your DNS queries are already routed through the company's encrypted tunnel by default, backed by a recent KPMG no-logs audit of its VPN servers.

Even at launch, Surfshark's leading system engineer Karolis Kaciulis told TechRadar that running both tools together wasn't necessary. "Our VPN inherently includes DNS protection, making a separate DNS configuration redundant for users," he said in April 2025.

(Image credit: Future)

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The real disruption falls on non-subscribers and privacy enthusiasts who entered Surfshark's DNS addresses directly into their home routers or devices.

Once the servers go offline on November 24, those devices won't be able to load websites until their DNS settings are switched back to automatic or pointed at another privacy-focused resolver such as Quad9.

Mullvad VPN made a similar call in September 2026, closing its own public encrypted DNS servers ahead of a November 2 deadline to sponsor the non-profit Quad9 Foundation instead.

For Surfshark, the lesson appears similar: maintaining standalone DNS infrastructure rarely pays off when most users want an all-in-one VPN app.

So, if you are still pointing a router or device at Surfshark's Public DNS, change your settings before November 24 so your connection doesn't drop.

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