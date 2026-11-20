Ransomware group n0n leaks data allegedly stolen from Visa, Mastercard, and JPMorgan-linked third parties after extortion demands went unmet

Exposed information appears limited to marketing and contact data, with no evidence of payment-card systems being compromised

The incident highlights the growing trend of data-theft extortion groups that rely on leaks rather than encryption-based ransomware

Russian ransomware newcomers n0n recently added JPMorgan Chase and Visa to their data leak website and threatened they would release everything they stole on the dark web unless the two finance behemoths pay up.

Well, they didn’t pay up, and the data leaked online - which all seems a bit anticlimactic though, as the information leaked can hardly be considered sensitive or exclusive.

In the meantime, Mastercard has also been added to the list.

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JPMorgan Chase also affected

“Visa is aware of these claims,” a spokesperson told The Register. “They are associated with an incident involving a third-party service provider in Asia Pacific. Visa’s systems were not involved and were not impacted. No payments data such as card numbers were affected. This is unrelated to any of the system disruptions across different industries this past week.”

Mastercard shared a similar statement, although it confirmed - more concretely - that some data actually leaked.

“We were recently informed of an incident at a third-party provider that resulted in the exposure of a limited amount of email addresses - non-payments information - from a small subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program,” Mastercard SVP Seth Eisen said.

“There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards. At this time, the exposure has been contained and our teams are working with the provider to support the impacted cardholders as needed.”

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JPMorgan Chase took to X to share an update, saying the breach affected marketing data, not payment information:

“We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack,” the company explained. “Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.”

JPM said the attack did not disrupt its operations and confirmed that it is unrelated to the outages reported earlier this week. That incident, it appears, was the result of a software bug in an on-prem system: “There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week,” The Register cited the bank saying.

None of the victims confirmed who the attackers are, or how much information they exfiltrated. However, on the dark web, a group calling itself n0n claimed responsibility for the breaches.

Russian hackers

You’ll be excused for not knowing who n0n is - the group only emerged in September this year. According to security researchers SOCRadar, n0n is a financially motivated cyber-extortion group that focuses on data theft and extortion “without relying on traditional ransomware.” The group obtains access to corporate networks, steals sensitive data, and then threatens to release it on the dark web unless they get paid not to.

In other words, it has a similar modus operandi to the infamous ShinyHunters. Everything it does, it reports on its Tor-based leak site. The researchers claim n0n are heavy AI users, saying they discovered evidence of AI coding agents being used to develop and maintain attack tools. Researchers ZeroFox assess n0n as an “opportunistic threat actor with low-to-medium technical sophistication”. At this time, it is unknown how big the group is.

Ransomware analysts Ransomnews have so far recorded almost 400 victims, up from 365 just two days ago. This is quite the number to achieve, especially for a group that’s only been around for a couple of months. Among its victims are household names like CarNow, Patagonia, and Wise Advisory Group. It also seems to be heavily focused on the pharmaceutical industry, since Ransomnews tracks dozens of victims from that vertical alone.

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