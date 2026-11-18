Emerging ransomware group n0n claims to have stolen data from Visa and JPMorgan Chase, threatening public leaks unless paid

Visa acknowledged a third-party security incident, while JPMorgan said recent service disruptions were caused by a software bug

Researchers describe n0n as a fast-growing extortion group that increasingly relies on AI-assisted tooling and data theft

A relatively new ransomware actor called n0n is trying to make a name for itself, apparently at the expense of finance powerhouses Visa and JPMorgan Chase.

The group recently added both companies to its data leak website, claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their servers and giving them mere 48 hours to pay the ransom demand. If that doesn’t happen, n0n threatens to leak everything it stole on the dark web.

Whether or not the group actually stole anything, and if so - what - remains to be seen. The group did not post a sample on its website (which is not that uncommon), did not describe the nature of the stolen files, and did not discuss where exactly it broke in and how.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The deadline is quite tight, even for ransomware terms, so whether or not there’s any merit to n0n’s claims will be known soon enough.

Visa and JPM Chase respond

At the same time, both Visa and JPMorgan Chase responded to the claims, each in their own way. Visa partially confirmed the claims, while JPM outright denied everything.

Visa, the global payments technology behemoth, said it was aware of the claims made by n0n and added it was investigating, Cybernews reports. The company said there was a cybersecurity incident involving a third-party provider, but stressed its own systems were not involved or impacted. Apparently, there is no indication payment card data was affected either.

“Visa’s systems were not involved and were not impacted. There is no indication that payment data such as card numbers have been affected,” Visa’s spokesperson told Cybernews. The company did not say which third-party service provider that was, or how it was attacked.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if payment data is safe, other information can also be used in stage-two attacks quite well.

On the other hand, American banking giant JPMorgan Chase said it was experiencing a service outage caused by a software bug - not a cyberattack.

"JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software ​bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence ​it is cyber-related. It is taking longer than ⁠usual to service some customers," a spokesperson for the bank told Reuters.

Customer accounts and funds are still accessible, the bank said, adding that it was working hard to resolve the issue. "This is not a systemic issue – other banks may have been impacted by slowness in ​transactions only to the extent that they were a ​party to a transaction with us," the spokesperson added.

Who is n0n?

If you haven’t heard of n0n before, don’t worry - this is a new threat actor that only emerged in September 2026.

N0n focuses on ransomware and data collection attacks, operating the classic double-extortion model (steals data then encrypts systems). Everything it does, it reports on its Tor-based leak site. According to threat intelligence researchers SOCRadar, the group has exploited compromised credentials, exposed cloud access keys and vulnerable remote-access infrastructure to infiltrate organizations.

The researchers claim n0n are heavy AI users, saying they discovered evidence of AI coding agents being used to develop and maintain attack tools. Researchers ZeroFox assess n0n as a financially motivated, opportunistic threat actor with low-to-medium technical sophistication. At this time, it is unknown how big the group is, where it operates from, or who runs it.

Ransomware analysts Ransomnews have so far recorded 365 victims, which is quite the number to achieve in less than three months. Among them are household names like CarNow, Patagonia, and Wise Advisory Group. It also seems to be heavily focused on the pharmaceutical industry, since Ransomnews tracks dozens of victims from that vertical alone.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.