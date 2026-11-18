The CEO of Workday has outlined his belief that AI will “augment people, not replace people,” as the technology becomes an ever-more integral part of key business functions.

Speaking at the opening keynote of Workday Rising EMEA, Aneel Bhusri outlined the potential AI can bring to HR and finance teams, automating manual or time-consuming tasks to free workers up for more important work.

“AI is probably the most important technology of our lifetime - it's a massive opportunity,” Bhusri noted. “How do we put Workday AI to work? Agents are going to start handling heavy lifting, chase approvals, connect data...people will ask, agents will act - it's going to be an incredible world of work where we unleash humans to do what humans are really good at - think, be creative, and solve problems."

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Bhusri’s view was shared by Gerrit Kazmaier, President, Product & Technology at Workday, who laid out “our vision of how work should be.”

“The question isn't whether we should embrace AI,” Kazmaier noted, “it's how do we harness its power and make it safe, reliable and trusted.”

“Most importantly, AI is not a game of quantity - the winners won't be the ones with the most AI...but the ones who apply it the best.”

“Some of you may think of AI as an efficiency game....(but) if you stop there, you're going to miss out on a real opportunity - real AI transformation is about driving real growth, faster, better, more, new…and unlocking new market opportunities.”

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We’ve all heard a lot about the potential of AI, but in highly regulated industries such as those Workday exists in, how comfortable will companies be in handing over such vital data?

“HR and finance have zero margins for error,” Bhusri noted, “the work is tough, you handle critical systems, you pay people, you close books, you have to do this securely, reliably, the data is sensitive, highly regulated - there's zero room for error.”

The issue, he said, was that as powerful as AI is, it is often probabilistic, as it tries to anticipate and predict outcomes. However HR and finance IT systems are deterministic, he pointed out, as they are built on rules, controls, and reliable outcomes - and you wouldn’t want to run payrolls on probabilities.

“The future is marrying these two technologies together,” Bhusri declared, with the aim of building deterministic business process platform with governance security, stated outcomes that are 100% accurate paired with AI

“AI is really powerful, but if you don't have the deterministic guardrails...you really can't get value,” he added, noting the distinction between what Workday calls “lawful” and “lawless” data.

“We're grounded in trust," Bhusri concluded, "trust is everything in the world of AI - you have to trust the data, you have to trust the applications - and at the heart, AI should augment people, not replace people - that will be the way of the future.”

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