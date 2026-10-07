'Working with AI isn't single player any more — it's multiplayer': Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes lays out what your business needs in the agentic AI age, and why agents won't replace your human workers anytime soon

Atlassian has laid out its aim of being the ideal platform for your business to make the most out of its data in the new agentic enterprise era.

“We are living through the most creative, dynamic eras in the history of technology, which is thrilling - and yes, a little bit scary at times too,” Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes told the company’s Team Europe 26 event in Amsterdam.

AI is obviously playing a key role in this progress, but these continuous leaps forward can put some businesses at risk of being left behind if they aren’t using the technology effectively - namely, through context.

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Context is key

“Models are the engine, but context is the fuel,” Cannon-Brookes added, “no matter how capable a model gets, if it doesn't reliably know why you made a decision back in 2022, it can't help you in 2026.”

“AI living in a silo only delivers a fraction of its potential value - real leverage happens when every type of context is interconnected.”

Cannon-Brookes explained how the Atlassian platform can be your company's “central nervous system” - by providing context, collaboration and conference so that workers can quickly get the information they need when they need it.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

In this new age of humans and agents working together, Cannon-Brookes was also keen to highlight how Atlassian’s mission of pushing forward the next generation of collaboration is key.

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“Across the board, we're seeing agents aren't replacing the people, they're joining your team,” he noted, “but as things accelerate, we believe that experience of collaboration is going to be so important.”

This acceleration can be an issue for some businesses, Cannon-Brookes admitted, and managing the pace of progress is critical for companies.

“When every person, every agent starts to move faster and faster, new challenges arise,” he noted, “because it’s not just one person moving faster, it’s a multiplication of teams increasing their outputs, resulting in dozens of parallel learning loops.”

“Without a way to connect it all, this velocity can go from exciting to something quite disorientating,” he added, noting that having confidence in what your organization knows comes from having the insight to understand your context and act on it.

“Most of it, it’s knowing how to handle the inevitable speedbumps,” he said.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

AMP-ed up

Cannon-Brookes also took the wraps of AMP - Atlassian’s agentic multiplayer protocol offering, which he explained will help boost how people and agents collaborate both on and off the Atlassian platform.

On stage, the company showed off a few examples of how AMP, powered by an all-new Atlassian MCP server, will give agents a lot more tools to get work done.

This included Loom Record for Agent, a new way to create prompts for its Loom platform, allowing users to record a video outlining specific details for a prompt in a natural human fashion.

Atlassian is looking to show a focus on real-time, multi-player collaboration, not just between human teams, but bringing in agents from multiple platforms, effectively working together for a much quicker resolution to even the most complex work tasks.

“People can work alongside agents exactly how they want, and when they want to,” Cannon-Brookes concluded, “you don't replace people with agents, you create a new and powerful system of collaboration for your organization.”

"Working with AI isn't single player any more - it's multiplayer."

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