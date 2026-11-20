This 16-inch HP OmniBook X Flip with an OLED touchscreen and Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 is $430 off at Best Buy
HP's 2026 OmniBook X Flip 16 is a 2-in-1 with a 2K OLED touchscreen, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 chip, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. Best Buy has cut it to $1299.99.
If you want a big-screen 2-in-1 that works as a laptop and a tablet, the 2026 HP OmniBook X Flip 16 is $999.99 at Best Buy, $730 off.
● Best for: Students, creators, and remote workers who want a large OLED touchscreen they can fold into a tablet
● The deal: The HP OmniBook X Flip 16 (2026, Core Ultra 7, 16GB, 1TB) is $1299.99 (was $1,729.99) at Best Buy
● Why we like it: A 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB SSD, and a 360-degree hinge
A 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen rated at 300 nits, Intel's Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. The 360-degree hinge lets you use it as a laptop, tablet, or in tent mode, and it's a Copilot+ PC. Best Buy's model number is 16-cb0023dx.
Why we recommend it
The OmniBook X Flip has been one of HP's best sellers, and this 2026 refresh moves to an OLED touchscreen and Intel's newer Core Ultra 7 Series 3 chips. A 16-inch screen is large for a 2-in-1, which makes it better for notes, sketching, and side-by-side windows than a 14-inch convertible. We haven't reviewed this new model, but Best Buy buyers rate it 4.8 out of 5 so far.
Price Context & Historical Value
Best Buy normally lists this 2026 model at $1,729.99, so $1299.99 is a big cut. Be careful when comparing deals, because the older 2024 OmniBook X Flip 16 with a Core Ultra 7 256V chip and an IPS screen has sold for as little as $749.99 this year. This newer version costs more, but it includes an OLED panel and the newer processor.
Should You Buy It?
✅ Buy the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 if...
you want a 2-in-1 with a large OLED touchscreen, you take handwritten notes or sketch with a pen, or you want plenty of storage and the latest Intel processor.
❌ Skip the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 if...
you want something light to carry all day, since 16-inch 2-in-1s are bulky as tablets, you work in bright rooms where a 300-nit screen will feel dim, or you'd save money with the older model and don't need OLED.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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