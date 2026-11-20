If you want a big-screen 2-in-1 that works as a laptop and a tablet, the 2026 HP OmniBook X Flip 16 is $999.99 at Best Buy, $730 off.

● Best for: Students, creators, and remote workers who want a large OLED touchscreen they can fold into a tablet

● The deal: The HP OmniBook X Flip 16 (2026, Core Ultra 7, 16GB, 1TB) is $1299.99 (was $1,729.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: A 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB SSD, and a 360-degree hinge

Save $430 HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,729.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy A 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen rated at 300 nits, Intel's Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. The 360-degree hinge lets you use it as a laptop, tablet, or in tent mode, and it's a Copilot+ PC. Best Buy's model number is 16-cb0023dx.

Why we recommend it

The OmniBook X Flip has been one of HP's best sellers, and this 2026 refresh moves to an OLED touchscreen and Intel's newer Core Ultra 7 Series 3 chips. A 16-inch screen is large for a 2-in-1, which makes it better for notes, sketching, and side-by-side windows than a 14-inch convertible. We haven't reviewed this new model, but Best Buy buyers rate it 4.8 out of 5 so far.

Price Context & Historical Value

Best Buy normally lists this 2026 model at $1,729.99, so $1299.99 is a big cut. Be careful when comparing deals, because the older 2024 OmniBook X Flip 16 with a Core Ultra 7 256V chip and an IPS screen has sold for as little as $749.99 this year. This newer version costs more, but it includes an OLED panel and the newer processor.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 if...

you want a 2-in-1 with a large OLED touchscreen, you take handwritten notes or sketch with a pen, or you want plenty of storage and the latest Intel processor.

❌ Skip the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 if...

you want something light to carry all day, since 16-inch 2-in-1s are bulky as tablets, you work in bright rooms where a 300-nit screen will feel dim, or you'd save money with the older model and don't need OLED.