Microsoft's new Surface Pro (2026) with Snapdragon X2 Elite processor and OLED display gets a huge $450 discount at Amazon
It won't be this price for long, so act fast
Microsoft's Surface Pro combines the portability of a tablet with the capabilities of a Windows laptop. The latest 2026 model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor and comes with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 13-inch OLED touchscreen.
• Best for: Professionals, students, and creatives looking for a premium Windows 2-in-1 with a high-quality display, powerful processor, and plenty of storage.
• The deal: The 2026 Microsoft Surface Pro with Snapdragon X2 Elite, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is $1650 (was $2100) at Amazon.
• Why it matters: The discount makes Microsoft's premium tablet more affordable for anyone who wants a versatile Windows device without committing to a traditional laptop.
This 13-inch OLED 2-in-1 features a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, 2880 x 1920 touchscreen, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Adreno graphics, dual USB4 ports, Bluetooth 5.4, Windows 11, and integrated kickstand.
Why we recommend it
The Microsoft Surface Pro (2026) offers an smart combination of portability, performance, and flexibility. Its 13-inch PixelSense OLED touchscreen has a sharp 2880 x 1920 resolution and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. OLED technology delivers deep blacks and excellent contrast.
Inside is Qualcomm's 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and integrated Adreno graphics. Microsoft quotes up to 15.5 hours of battery life, and two USB-C/USB4 ports handle charging, data transfers, and external display connections.
Price context & historical value
The Microsoft Surface Pro (2026) originally carried a listed price of $2,099.99, but Amazon has reduced it to $1,649.99. That's a saving of $450, equivalent to approximately 21.4%, which is a huge reduction. It isn't the cheapest it's ever been however. I've seen it for as low as $1599.99 in the past.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Microsoft Surface Pro (2026) if...
You want a premium Windows tablet that can double as a laptop, with a high-resolution OLED display, 1TB of SSD storage, and a modern processor.
❌ Skip the Microsoft Surface Pro (2026) if...
You mainly work at a desk, need dedicated graphics for demanding games or professional GPU-intensive applications, or want a conventional laptop with a built-in keyboard.
Also consider
This 13.8-inch Surface Laptop features a Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, 120Hz PixelSense LCD touchscreen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, dual USB4 ports, Windows 11, Copilot+ AI, and integrated graphics.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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