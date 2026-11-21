The Best Buy Black Friday sale has been running for a few weeks now, as the retailer continues dropping early doorbuster deals in the run-up to the main event. I've looked through the latest offers and have picked out 21 deals that are available now on TVs, laptops, headphones, tablets, phones, and more.

• See the full Best Buy Black Friday sale

Some of my highlights include the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones for a record-low price, this amazing value HP OmniBook 3 for $549.99 (was $749.99), and a healthy $100 saving on the new Oura Ring 5.

With new deals being added all the time, I'll be sure to check back in with Best Buy regularly to share any new standout offers that I spot. For now, have a browse through the biggest sale categories and the rest of my top picks below.

My top 21 Black Friday deals at Best Buy

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $458 now $348 at Best Buy Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for a record-low price in the Best Buy Black Friday sale. These headphones deliver beautifully balanced audio, top-tier touch controls, a comfortable fit, and noise-crushing ANC to block out unwanted sounds. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $139.95 at Best Buy We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 98-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $2,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super-low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is an enormous TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

Madden NF7 27: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy If there isn't enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This large and budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbuds: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy Wired earbuds are rising in popularity right now, and this is a great low price for a solid pair from Sony. You get excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, a small and lightweight design, and an integrated microphone on the wire for making calls. All for under $10 is a bit of steal. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Labor Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade over the previous-generation model is the A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage, with 128GB standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it's down to a record-low price at Best Buy for Black Friday. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia F20 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy It's one of the smallest and cheapest TVs you can buy, but if that's all you need, then this Insignia F20 is very hard to beat. Definitely don't expect the best picture quality or the fastest performance, but if you just need a display for infrequent streaming in a kid's room, the bedroom, or kitchen, then it's up to the job — and it doesn't cost very much at all. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Our reviewer called the newest MacBook Air M5 "the best ultraportable I've ever used" and awarded it 4.5-stars, so it's every bit as good as its already excellent predecessor. As well as the powerful and efficient M5 chip, the latest MacBook Air boasts a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD as standard. Those are solid overall specs for all-around use, productivity, and creative tasks. This is the best offer we've seen since the recent price hike, too. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $398 now $169.99 at Best Buy These headphones may have been superseded by the excellent XM6s, but the Sony WH-1000XM5s remain a top option when it comes to noise-canceling cans — and are an even better buy at this new record-low price. You can check out our review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 to get all the details, but the main points we love are the fantastic ANC, superior comfort, and top-tier sound quality. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense U7 55-inch Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This is my pick for the best Hisense TV deal in the latest Best Buy sale. You get a lot of top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright and vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast, and a high 165Hz refresh rate support for smooth images. It will excel as a TV to watch the World Cup, as well as stream all of your favorite shows and movies, and play the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 75-inch Micro RGB TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy The 75-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼

LG G6 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,499.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): was $749 now $649 at Best Buy The iPad Air hits the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has an attractive 111-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions — including outdoors. It's not quite as compelling a buy after a price hike, but still a good option for work and creatives. Read more Read less ▼