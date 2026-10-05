A big week of sales begins this week and Best Buy is getting in early with its huge Techtober event, which promises savings of up to 50% on TVs, appliances, laptops, headphones, and much more. I've dove into the sale to uncover all the best deals, sharing the 35 top offers that I'd recommend right here.

• Browse the full Best Buy Techtober sale

As is always the case with a Best Buy sale, there are some very strong TV offers. A couple of the highlights include the excellent value TCL QM6K 55-inch Mini-LED TV for $499.99 (was $799.99) and the five-star-rated LG C6 65-inch OLED TV for $1,499.99 (was $2,699.99). The latter is currently our expert's pick for the best TV you can buy right now.

Elsewhere, capitalising on the growing popularity of wired earbuds, there are these Sony MDREX14AP for a ridiculously low $9.99 (was $19.99). That's a super-cheap pair of buds from a top manufacturer, so they feel like a bit of a steal in my eyes.

I've summarised all of the key categories from the sale below and then hand-picked 35 of the best deals further down, so do have a browse or see if anything specific inspires you. With the Best Buy Techtober sale set to run all week, I'll be back to add any more standout offers I find over the coming days.

And be sure to stick with TechRadar for our full Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coverage once that event kicks off on October 6.

My top 10 deals

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbuds: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy Wired earbuds are rising in popularity right now, and this is a great low price for a solid pair from Sony. You get excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, a small and lightweight design, and an integrated microphone on the wire for making calls. All for under $10 is a bit of steal. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K Mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $300 off the 55-inch model, making it an appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $629.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle: $499.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch 2 bundles have been a rare sight in recent months, so it's good to see this customisable option available at Best Buy. As well as a console, you can also choose between a downloadable copy of either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia, for a saving of up to $29.99. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express: was $699.99 now $499.95 at Best Buy The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is a return to the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker, and it remains a best-seller during all sales events, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Best Buy We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar. With a 13.4-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and excellent battery life, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $179.99 now $152.99 at Best Buy Here's an excellent discount on Ninja's portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus two resealable glass containers to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is now $17.99 at Best Buy. Since it's only a couple of bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Techtober sale — Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $289 at Best Buy Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

HP 14 Chromebook: was $599 now $399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB While this HP 14 Chromebook offers a similar level of power to the Acer above, it does come with a smaller, higher-resolution display. If easier portability and a sharper image are more important to you, then I would consider paying the little extra to get this device instead. It also has a more modern processor, which isn't dramatically more powerful, but will be better supported and more efficient for general use. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $629.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This powerful and versatile HP OmniBook Flip offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 1TB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar. With a 13.4-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and excellent battery life, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Our reviewer called the newest MacBook Air M5 "the best ultraportable I've ever used" and awarded it 4.5-stars, so it's every bit as good as its already excellent predecessor. As well as the powerful and efficient M5 chip, the latest MacBook Air boasts a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD as standard. Those are solid overall specs for all-around use, productivity, and creative tasks. This is the best offer we've seen since the recent price hike, too. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,999 now $1,849 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M5 chip and a chunky 1TB of storage is on sale at Best Buy. Boasting that powerful M5 chip, a gorgeous Liquid Retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model a solid four stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design, and long-lasting battery, but we were disappointed by the lack of a larger redesign and the overemphasis on AI features rather than other useful upgrades. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Techtober sale — Televisions

Insignia F20 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.98 at Best Buy It's one of the smallest and cheapest TVs you can buy, but if that's all you need, then this Insignia F20 is very hard to beat. Definitely don't expect the best picture quality or the fastest performance, but if you just need a display for infrequent streaming in a kid's room, the bedroom, or kitchen, then it's up to the job — and it doesn't cost very much at all. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy This large and budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung U8000H 50-inch 4K TV: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a mid-sized budget display, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $249.99. It won't rival the premium QLED and OLED displays, but this entry-level TV from Samsung still packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, the easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming. Read more Read less ▼

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The Toshiba C350 is getting older now, but finding a 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is still an amazing deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $300 off the 55-inch model, making it an appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense U7 55-inch Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy This is my pick for the best Hisense TV deal in the latest Best Buy sale. You get a lot of top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright and vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast, and a high 165Hz refresh rate support for smooth images. It will excel as a TV to watch the World Cup, as well as stream all of your favorite shows and movies, and play the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 75-inch Micro RGB TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy The 75-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

LG G6 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,699.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is now $17.99 at Best Buy. Since it's only a couple of bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Techtober sale — Appliances

Breville Barista Express: was $699.99 now $499.95 at Best Buy The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is a return to the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker, and it remains a best-seller during all sales events, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja Pro model is ideal for families who want a big but budget-friendly option. The five-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $179.99 now $152.99 at Best Buy Here's an excellent discount on Ninja's portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus two resealable glass containers to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼

Bello Pro 4 qt Touchscreen Slim Air Fryer: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy The Bella Pro is exclusive to Best Buy, and we have seen this four-quart model a little cheaper in previous sales. However, for under $60, this is excellent value for money if you just need a compact air fryer for a small household or kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Techtober sale — Headphones & Audio

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbuds: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy Wired earbuds are rising in popularity right now, and this is a great low price for a solid pair from Sony. You get excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, a small and lightweight design, and an integrated microphone on the wire for making calls. All for under $10 is a bit of steal. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's latest sale has the previous-generation AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation available for $119.99 — that's just $20 more than the record-low price. These AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation — alongside that all-important ANC. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal at Best Buy is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and just $10 more than the record-low from earlier in the year. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $458 now $378 at Best Buy Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $80 less in the Best Buy Techtober sale, bringing them back down to the lowest price they've ever been. These headphones deliver beautifully balanced audio, top-tier touch controls, a comfortable fit, and noise-crushing ANC to block out unwanted sounds. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C): was $549 now $429 at Best Buy The AirPods Max use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio – and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well, thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can easily wear them for the full 20 hours of battery life if you ever want or need to. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Best Buy We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Techtober sale — Tablets

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Labor Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade over the previous-generation model is the A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage, with 128GB standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): was $749 now $649 at Best Buy The iPad Air hits the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has an attractive 111-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions — including outdoors. It's not quite as compelling a buy after a price hike, but still a good option for work and creatives. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5): was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy There's a decent $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, which we'll have to take after the recent price hike on Apple's tablets. Even at this higher price, you get the brand-new M5 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and 256GB as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see on the tablet until later in the year. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Techtober sale — Phones

Apple iPhone Air: was $999 now $839.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air is one of a kind. Apple's first thin-and-light flagship measures just 5.6mm thick, boasts the powerful A19 Pro chipset, and sports a beautiful 6.5-inch display. It's as fast as a Pro in daily use, and while its battery life isn't quite so impressive, you won't find a better iPhone for this price. Read more Read less ▼