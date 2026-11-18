The big day is almost here. After over a decade of waiting, the latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is mere hours from launch. If you haven't secured a copy yet or have only just been convinced now that reviews are live, I'm rounding up where to buy GTA 6 for the best price right now.

If you're in the US, all major retailers are sticking to the full price of $79.99, so you just have to pick your preferred store. However, you can get a small discount by picking up PlayStation or Xbox credit at Newegg and using that to buy the game from the console's respective stores.

As for the UK, things are a little more competitive. Several stores have a small discount on the £69.99 recommended price, with ShopTo leading the way for a code-in-box version. That's also the best place to buy if you want a digital copy, as it offers its usual discounts on PlayStation Store credit.

In our Grand Theft Auto 6 review, Rob called it "an action-packed cinematic masterpiece that’s oozing with class, chaos, spontaneity, and emotion." Such high praise is shared by many others as well, as you can see in our GTA 6 reviews roundup, where Rob is also taking your questions if there's anything you want to ask about the game ahead of tomorrow.

I'll be back to update this page over the next few days if any more surprise offers or launch day discounts appear. That way, you can enjoy cruising and causing chaos around Vice City a little more, knowing you've saved a little extra cash on the biggest game release in recent memory.

Best GTA 6 deal in the US

Grand Theft Auto 6: $79.99 at Amazon With no US retailers offering a discount on Grand Theft Auto 6, you have a free choice of where to buy. Most likely, the best choice to get speedy delivery in time for launch tomorrow is Amazon, where this physical code-in-box copy is available right now.

PlayStation + Xbox Gift Card: $10 off when you spend $100

Newegg is running a promotion that can save you $10 on a PlayStation Store or Xbox gift card when you buy a $100 voucher. For PlayStation, use promo code 'BNWF3453' at checkout. For Xbox, the promo code is 'BNWF3451' and you can find the Xbox Gift Cards here. On either console, it's a good way to get a saving on the Ultimate Edition, or if you're going standard, it will leave you with some spare cash for games or extras.

More places to buy in the US

Best GTA 6 deal in the UK

Grand Theft Auto 6: was £69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo currently has the lowest price for a code-in-box version of Grand Theft Auto 6. As well as a code that you can use to pre-download the game, you also get an A3 double-sided poster in the box. Regular ShopTo shoppers can also save a little extra on top with a silver or gold membership.

More places to buy in the UK