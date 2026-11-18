Japanese workers returned to fax machines after Microsoft's cloud services collapse

Businesses replaced their usual PDF distribution with traditional fax transmissions

Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and OneDrive disruptions affected everyday workplace operations

The recent Microsoft 365 disruption had one rather nostalgic knock-on effect for fans of older tech, as Japanese businesses struggling to access essential workplace applications, forcing some employees to abandon their usual digital routines.

With Outlook, Teams, Copilot and OneDrive all experiencing service interruptions, companies encountered difficulties communicating, sharing documents and completing scheduled assignments.

Some Japanese workplaces have consequently returned to older communication equipment such as fax machines to keep routine business operations moving.

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Back to analog

The outage spread over two days, affecting organizations which depend on Microsoft's cloud services for everyday administrative and operational activities.

Employees reported blank application windows, error notifications and difficulties accessing documents, leaving some meetings postponed and assignments unfinished.

Japan had considerable exposure to the disruption, with approximately 78% of its companies reportedly depending on Microsoft for their digital infrastructure.

When essential applications become inaccessible, employees cannot necessarily switch to alternative systems immediately, particularly when their organizations have built established workflows around Microsoft's services.

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Some workers described unusual experiences after arriving at offices where normal operations had effectively stalled.

One employee reportedly wrote on X that losing access to Outlook initially caused panic, before a conversation with their manager resulted in permission to remain home.

Another worker described having so little productive work available that cleaning the coffee machine became their principal workplace responsibility.

These show how heavily routine office activities can depend on software availability, particularly when alternative procedures are unavailable.

Fax machines provide an alternative as Microsoft works to restore services

Employees reportedly began using fax machines to distribute documents and routine updates previously circulated through electronic PDF files.

“Microsoft’s server problems have prevented us from completing our usual work since this morning. We are switching entirely to traditional methods,” an affected employee reportedly wrote on X.

Japan’s capacity to deploy traditional technology is worth emulating, and some employees even celebrated the arrangement by declaring that they remained dependable during the disruption.

The consequences of the outage extended beyond Japanese offices, affecting organizations across several industries and international markets.

Britain's healthcare sector, businesses, transportation operators and travel services have also reportedly experienced difficulties linked to Microsoft's service interruptions.

Some companies have faced financial reporting complications as well, with Swiss luxury group Richemont delaying its latest earnings announcement.

The disruption therefore extended beyond inconvenienced office workers, particularly where organizations depend on Microsoft's applications for time-sensitive business activities.

Via Tom's Hardware

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