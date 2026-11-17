Nvidia has announced a new national security and export committee

This will oversee Nvidia's existing national security and global trade teams

Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board, observed that "advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security"

Nvidia has formed a new 'National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee' in the wake of the resignation of Jensen Huang.

A press release from the board explains that the committee will be "responsible for board-level oversight of the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management."

Nvidia already has a National Security Team and a Global Trade Compliance Team, both of which will now report to this committee (as well as reporting to interim CEO Colette Kress), keeping them up to speed on day-to-day operations, we're told.

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The committee, chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, will meet at least every quarter, and it'll be advised by "independent third-party experts" in law, national security, and trade compliance.

Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board, said: "Nvidia recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security."

He added that: "We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation."

Analysis: horse, stable door, and so forth

Did someone say damage control? Clearly, Nvidia is a firm that's reeling from the exit of its CEO, and as you've doubtless seen, this has been a controversial matter for a number of reasons.

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While Huang has admitted to having an affair, the allegations around it being with a Chinese spy remain just that – allegations – and there's been no proof of this. So, while this new committee isn't a reaction to this side of the controversy – not as such, as it remains unproven – it is obviously enough a move to shore up any doubt there might be as to Nvidia's stance on national security and global trade therein.

Some of the reaction on Reddit has been predictable, and indeed there's a level of incredulity that Nvidia didn't already have this in place. However, it's worth noting the details here – as the press release states, Nvidia does indeed have teams dedicated to national security and global trade compliance.

Of course, every big tech company has considerable assets in place to guard their intellectual property, and we've also seen Nvidia's export controls in action with the RTX 5090 and China as the most high-profile example (and indeed more broadly in the data center sphere).

What's new with the committee here is that it has oversight across those existing entities, theoretically tightening everything up and bringing in independent experts. Although of course, you could further argue that this should have been in place already on top of the compliance teams. And there are certainly more than a few comments along the same lines as this Redditor's observation: "Horses are already down the road, I better shut the gate..."

Meanwhile, support for the return of Jensen Huang continues to grow, but Nvidia's board is reportedly unmoved – he won't be coming back as CEO, we're told.

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