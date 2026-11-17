There will be a test of the Emergency Alert System at 2:20pm ET / 11:20am PT today across the US

This will interrupt TV and radio broadcasts

Phones won't be affected as they use a different alert system

Get ready to hear a loud alert tone later today, because FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) are planning a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) at approximately 2:20pm ET / 11:20am PT today (November 17). But while this will interrupt TV broadcasts, it won’t sound on your phone.

Radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers nationwide will interrupt their normal programming to relay the test message, which will include both a loud tone and a message informing everyone that this is just a test.

In other words, there’s nothing to worry about, it’s just a regularly scheduled test of the EAS system, to help ensure that if and when there’s a real emergency, any potential issues with the system will have been identified and fixed in advance.

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No secret emergencies

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow’s EAS test. 📺📻 Let’s clear things up. It lasts 1 minute, and no action is required. No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio at approximately 2:20 PM ET: https://t.co/WGD7xCuRDB https://t.co/HEErLQVKgaNovember 16, 2026

Rumors have been circulating that this is more than a test, but FEMA has stressed on X that this isn’t the case, saying “no blackouts, no secret emergencies” — so don’t panic.

Interestingly, this test also won’t sound on phones — which is another indicator that it is simply a test and nothing more serious.

The reason phone alerts aren’t being tested too though is simple: the EAS is purely a radio and television alert system, with phone alerts instead handled by the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, which was last tested in 2023.

During that test, both systems were activated, but a 2015 law requires the EAS to be tested every three years, whereas there’s no such requirement for the WEA.

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