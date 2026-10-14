How to watch 9-1-1 season 10 online from anywhere – stream LA first responders series now

9-1-1 season 10 premieres: Thu, October 15

Thu, October 15 New episodes: Thursdays at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC

Thursdays at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC US stream: Hulu (US)

(US) Use NordVPN to watch any stream (try risk-free)

Angela Bassett's Athena Grant is back, and she's taking on a detective role this time as the 118 head into a transitional phase. Read on for how to watch 9-1-1 season 10 online from anywhere with a VPN.

9-1-1 season 10 will open with a volcano emergency in Los Angeles that will really put the team to the test. But, beyond the natural disasters and chaos, the original members of the 118 are evolving, as they take on mentorship roles and pass on their knowledge and experience to the younger recruits in the team.

If that wasn't enough, Buck learns how to become a parent to his foster child, Theo, while Chimney is taking over as captain and trying to live up to Bobby's legacy. Harry is sticking with firefighting, May is taking on a nursing career, and we'll even get an origin story for Ravi, too.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch 9-1-1 season 10 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

Can I watch 9-1-1 season 10 for free?

Yes. ABC will premiere new episodes of 9-1-1 season 10 in America and you can access it through a cord-cutting streaming service like YouTube TV, which currently offers a 21-day free trial.

That can also get you free access to NCIS season 24, NCIS Origins season 3 and Premier League football.

Away from the US? Get our favourite VPN and access you domestic streaming services when abroad. Exclusive discount below...

Use a VPN to watch 9-1-1 season 10 from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch 9-1-1 season 10 online in the US

9-1-1 season 10 will debut in the US on ABC at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Thursday, October 15. Further episodes will go out one at a time in the same slot weekly.

Cord cutters can access ABC via an OTT service such as Sling TV (in selected cities), Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Episodes will also be available stream via the Hulu streaming service. Plans start from $11.99 per month, or get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney Plus Bundle.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when 9-1-1 is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 10 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can tune in to 9-1-1 season 10 via GlobalTV and the StackTV app. You can even watch the season 10 teaser, if you're getting excited for the new series...

Visiting Canada from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

Can you watch 9-1-1 season 10 in the U.K.?

9-1-1 season 10 is expected to land on Disney+ in the U.K. but fans in the UK may have to wait until November 2026 to watch the latest episodes. There's no official UK release date yet.

Away from home? Bypass geo-locked content by downloading a VPN and access your usual streaming services.

Can I watch 9-1-1 season 10 in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Fans in Australia can watch 9-1-1 season 10 via Disney+, although you should expect a slight delay while the show airs in the U.S. first. The new episodes will also stream on 7plus but not for a while – it's only previous episodes at the moment.

Traveling while the show airs? Try downloading a VPN and make sure you don't miss an episode.

9-1-1 season 10 FAQ

9-1-1 S10 episode guide

We know a few details about the first five episodes of 9-1-1 season 10...

Episode 1 – That Sinking Feeling: The 118 faces an earth-shattering emergency that shakes the city of Los Angeles to its core. Still finding her footing as a detective, Athena leans on instinct to crack a mysterious new case, while May finds her own confidence in a new job.

The 118 faces an earth-shattering emergency that shakes the city of Los Angeles to its core. Still finding her footing as a detective, Athena leans on instinct to crack a mysterious new case, while May finds her own confidence in a new job. Episode 2 – Fire in the Hole: Synopsis TBA

Synopsis TBA Episode 3 – Streets of Fire: Synopsis TBA

Synopsis TBA Episode 4 – Imposter Syndrome: Synopsis TBA

Synopsis TBA Episode 5 – Who's Your Daddy: Synopsis TBA

There will be 10 episodes in total this season, with more details on those to come in the near future.

9-1-1 season 10 trailer

9-1-1 | Season 10 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

9-1-1 season 10 cast

Angela Bassett as Det. Athena Grant-Nash

as Det. Athena Grant-Nash Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han

as Maddie Han Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley

as Evan "Buck" Buckley Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson Kenneth Choi as Capt. Howie "Chimney" Han

as Capt. Howie "Chimney" Han Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

as Eddie Diaz Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

as Christopher Diaz Corinne Massiah as May Grant

as May Grant Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant