Mini PCs are great for customization and upgrade options, but sometimes the number of ports and slots are simply too limited by the compact form factor. Step in Acer's SD200 DDR5 memory module, which has a massive 32GB on one unit for just $426 (was $479.99), making it the cheapest of its kind we could find this Black Friday.

Being a DDR5-5600 module, it's capable of up to 5,600MT/s speeds, so it's ideal for handling demanding tasks like 4K video editing or software development.

The Power Management IC also lowers operating voltage to 1.1V, which Acer says is 20% lower than DDR4, so you can get away with being more environmentally conscious and having faster performance in one.

Save $54 Acer SD200 DDR5 32GB: was $479.99 now $425.99 at Amazon Acer is selling its 32GB DDR5 RAM module for $426. It might be the cheapest 32GB single RAM module we can find, but it's still got 5,600MT/s speeds and offers a 20% reduction in operating voltage than a DDR4 module.

Why we recommend it

Workloads are becoming more intense, and with more on-machine processing in today's AI era, 32GB offers a very welcome upgrade over 8GB or 16GB machines. It's energy-efficient, high-performance and an overall cost-effective way to upgrade your PC for a comparatively low price.

Price Context & Historical Value

Memory and other chips have become expensive in recent years as the AI boom creates a surge in demand. While it may not quite be as cheap as a few years ago, this 32GB memory chip not only comes with an 11% saving, but it's also the cheapest we could find across the board for this specification.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Acer SD200 DDR5 32GB ... your PC is otherwise fine, but you want a cost-effective way to boost RAM – especially if you only have room for one module in your build

❌ Skip the Acer SD200 DDR5 32GB if... you're a casual user who doesn't need 32GB of memory, or if your machine uses DDR4 (because DDR5 isn't backwards compatible)