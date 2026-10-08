It can't have escaped your attention that RAM prices are through the roof right now, but there are still deals to be found. Case in point, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM is on sale at Newegg, and if you apply a special coupon code, you can get an additional saving.

• Best for: PC gamers, content creators, and enthusiasts looking to upgrade a compatible Intel DDR5 desktop with faster dual-channel memory.

• The deal: 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM is $475 (was $638) at Newegg with code FTTF8289.

• Why it matters: You get a substantial reduction on a memory kit that combines high-speed DDR5 operation with customizable RGB lighting and software-based performance controls.

Why we recommend it

32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s, with CL36 latency and 36-44-44-96 timings. Operating at 1.35V, the kit is designed for DDR5-compatible Intel systems, including motherboards based on the Intel 600 and 700 series chipsets.

Intel XMP 3.0 support makes it easier to apply the kit's rated memory settings via a compatible motherboard's BIOS. Corsair also supports custom XMP profiles via its iCUE software. Each module has ten individually addressable LEDs beneath a panoramic light bar.

Price context & historical value

The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 kit was listed at $637.99 at Newegg before getting cut to $479.99, a reduction of $158. Using coupon code FTTF8289 reduces the cost by another $5, giving you a checkout price of $474.99. That represents a total saving of $163, or approximately 25.5%, against the original price. Fair in the current landscape, but it remains a lot higher than last year, before the memory crisis kicked in.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance RGB if...

You're looking to upgrade an Intel-based desktop and need a 32GB DDR5-6000 kit with RGB lighting and software-based customization. The price is far from the cheapest it's ever been, but in 2026 any saving is welcome.

❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance RGB if...

You're building a budget PC or don't need RGB lighting. A less expensive DDR5 kit without illuminated heatspreaders could provide similar capacity and speed for less money.