32GB of Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM gets a $163 discount with Newegg's limited-time code
Corsair iCUE provides lighting controls and performance monitoring
It can't have escaped your attention that RAM prices are through the roof right now, but there are still deals to be found. Case in point, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM is on sale at Newegg, and if you apply a special coupon code, you can get an additional saving.
• Best for: PC gamers, content creators, and enthusiasts looking to upgrade a compatible Intel DDR5 desktop with faster dual-channel memory.
• The deal: 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM is $475 (was $638) at Newegg with code FTTF8289.
• Why it matters: You get a substantial reduction on a memory kit that combines high-speed DDR5 operation with customizable RGB lighting and software-based performance controls.
This 32GB dual-channel DDR5-6000 memory kit features two 16GB modules, CL36 timings, 1.35V operation, Intel XMP 3.0, ten individually addressable RGB LEDs per module, aluminum heatspreaders, and Corsair iCUE support. Use coupon code FTTF8289 for the extra $5 saving.
Why we recommend it
32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM includes two 16GB modules running at 6000MT/s, with CL36 latency and 36-44-44-96 timings. Operating at 1.35V, the kit is designed for DDR5-compatible Intel systems, including motherboards based on the Intel 600 and 700 series chipsets.
Intel XMP 3.0 support makes it easier to apply the kit's rated memory settings via a compatible motherboard's BIOS. Corsair also supports custom XMP profiles via its iCUE software. Each module has ten individually addressable LEDs beneath a panoramic light bar.
Price context & historical value
The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 kit was listed at $637.99 at Newegg before getting cut to $479.99, a reduction of $158. Using coupon code FTTF8289 reduces the cost by another $5, giving you a checkout price of $474.99. That represents a total saving of $163, or approximately 25.5%, against the original price. Fair in the current landscape, but it remains a lot higher than last year, before the memory crisis kicked in.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance RGB if...
You're looking to upgrade an Intel-based desktop and need a 32GB DDR5-6000 kit with RGB lighting and software-based customization. The price is far from the cheapest it's ever been, but in 2026 any saving is welcome.
❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance RGB if...
You're building a budget PC or don't need RGB lighting. A less expensive DDR5 kit without illuminated heatspreaders could provide similar capacity and speed for less money.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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